REPORT: Cavaliers Player Drawing Heavy Trade Interest

A Cleveland Cavaliers player is reportedly drawing heavy trade interest ahead of the deadline.

Evan Massey

Dec 30, 2024; San Francisco, California, USA; Cleveland Cavaliers guard Darius Garland (10) and center Jarrett Allen (31) and guard Caris LeVert (3) react after a foul is called against a Golden State Warriors player during the third quarter at Chase Center.
Dec 30, 2024; San Francisco, California, USA; Cleveland Cavaliers guard Darius Garland (10) and center Jarrett Allen (31) and guard Caris LeVert (3) react after a foul is called against a Golden State Warriors player during the third quarter at Chase Center. / John Hefti-Imagn Images
The NBA trade deadline is coming up quickly and the Cleveland Cavaliers are being mentioned in quite a few rumors and a lot of speculation.

With the deadline on February 6, the Cavaliers have less than a week to decide what they want to do.

According to a report from NBA insider Brian Windhorst, Cleveland is receiving a lot of trade interest in one of its players. Caris LeVert is drawing intrigue from teams around the league.

“I do think that there are some teams that are looking to trade defensive wings to try to get Caris LeVert,” Windhorst said. “I think they really value him. I think Kenny Atkinson really likes what Caris LeVert brings to the team.”

LeVert makes sense as a potential trade chip for the Cavaliers. However, he does play an important role for Cleveland the team should not trade him without getting something valuable in return.

So far this season, LeVert has played in 35 games. He has started in just two of those outings, averaging 24.1 minutes per game.

In those appearances, LeVert has averaged 10.8 points per game to go along with 3.8 assists and 2.9 rebounds. He has shot 47.3 percent from the floor and has knocked down 42 percent of his three-point attempts.

He has been a big part of the Cavaliers' bench. Moving on from him could open up a void off of the bench that might be difficult to fill.

That being said, LeVert is in the last year of his contract. If Cleveland does not plan to pay up and re-sign him in the offseason, trading him now for some kind of value might be a wise decison. Letting players walk for nothing is not usually good business.

Unfortunately, the Cavaliers are stuck between a rock and a hard place. On one hand, they could get something of value for LeVert rather than seeing him walk in free agency. But, they are also a legitimate NBA Finals contender this season and moving the veteran guard could hurt their chances.

At this point in time, Cleveland should be all-in on winning a championship.

Unless they're getting a replacement for LeVert, the Cavaliers should hold onto him and play out the rest of the year with him being a key bench piece.

Evan Massey is a sports reporter and analyst who covers college football, the NFL and NBA. He has contributed to the On SI network since July 2021. He has also written for ESPN, Yahoo! Sports, Forbes, Bleacher Report, NFLAnalysis.net, NBAAnalysis.net and many other publications. In his free time, Evan enjoys spending time with his wife and son.

