Donovan Mitchell Reacts To Billboard Acknowledging His Cavs Extension
Cavaliers fans have had plenty of reason to celebrate after star guard Donovan Mitchell chose to sign an extension with the franchise earlier this month.
By agreeing to a three-year, $150.3 million extension, Mitchell made a lot of NBA pundits look silly with their predictions that he'd leave Cleveland the first opportunity he got. Instead he's here to say for the foreseeable future and the city has made sure to let him know they appreciate his commitment in a number of ways.
Over the weekend, one celebratory message caught Mitchell's attention as a downtown billboard that read "Spida is Staying" appeared on his Instagram story with a reaction from the 27-year-old guard.
Prior to the extension Mitchell was slated to enter the final year of his original deal in 2024-25, which made coming to terms on a new contract one of the Cavs' top priorities this offseason. Now Mitchell is tied to the organization through at least the 2026-27 season. The deal does include a player option for 2027-28 though.
Throughout the process Mitchell has shared other messages about how happy he is in Cleveland, with this recent post being just the latest example. The organization followed up Mitchell's extension with one for young forward Evan Mobley over the weekend. Mobley's deal is for five years, $224 million. When news of the deal came down, Mitchell was one of the first to congratulate his teammate with a hilarious post on X.
Cleveland won it's first playoff series without LeBron James since 1993 with Mitchell this spring. The former Utah star averaged 26.6 points, 5.1 rebounds and 6.1 assists per game during the 2023-24 regular season.