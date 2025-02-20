Final Injury Status For Cleveland Cavaliers Duo vs. Brooklyn Nets
The Cleveland Cavaliers received some good news heading into their first game since the All-Star Break.
The Wine and Gold have been without one of their top defenders for the last month, and another key player was questionable leading up to the game.
Thankfully, both players are set to play against the Brooklyn Nets on Thursday night.
Isaac Okoro - Available
Isaac Okoro has only played five since the calendar flipped to 2025 due to a lingering shoulder injury.
He's missed the last 14 games, but the three-and-D wing is set to return and is available for the Cavaliers against the Nets.
Okoro has always been one of Cleveland's best perimeter defenders, but he has also made massive strides in his outside shot this season.
He's currently shooting 39.7 percent from three on almost three attempts a game.
It'll be great to have Okoro back in the lineup as Cleveland prepares for a tough stretch of games following the All-Star break.
Ty Jerome - Available
Ty Jerome was questionable leading up to Cleveland's matchup against the Nets with a right calf strain. He is available for the Wine and Gold against the Nets.
Jerome went through shootaround in the afternoon in the Cavaliers warmup for the game. Clearly, the leg injury isn't severe enough to keep out of the Cavaliers' first game following the All-Star Break.
The point guard has been a key piece to Cleveland's success so far this season. Jerome is currently averaging 11.4 points, 2.5 rebounds, and 3.4 assists while shooting 51.6 percent from the floor and 42.7 percent from behind the arc.
Dean Wade - Out
While Okoro and Jerome are set to return, the Cavaliers are still waiting for Dean Wade to fully recover from a bone bruise in his knee.
