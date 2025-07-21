Cleveland Cavaliers Rookie Must Prove Himself In One Key Area
The Cleveland Cavaliers didn't have a top pick in the 2025 draft and didn't make their first selection until the final group of picks in the second round.
However, the Cavaliers certainly made the most of that pick, selecting Duke guard Tyrese Proctor and quickly signing him to a multi-year deal.
Proctor is going to have a spot on the Cavaliers roster next season; the only question is what type of production he can provide when he's on the floor.
If the rookie guard hopes to get a real shot at playing time next season, he must improve his three-point shooting.
Proctor played in four NBA Summer League games in Las Vegas, averaging a total of 27.5 minutes per game. He received some of the most playing time on Cleveland's summer roster.
The guard averaged 17.3 points per game, but only shot 36 percent from the floor and 29 percent from behind the arc.
In all fairness, these stats are in high volume, with Proctor attempting 8.5 threes a game. However, if Proctor hopes to crack Cleveland's rotation at some point in the future, he must show he can score efficiently.
Despite the overall Summer League stats not looking terrific, Proctor still showed flashes that he can be a solid NBA rotation player.
He was being deemed the "steal of the draft" by some on social media after a 35-point performance against the Sacramento Kings' summer roster.
It will be interesting to watch Proctor's development during training camp and pre-season to see if he makes adjustments or improvements with his outside shot.
