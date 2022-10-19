Game Day Report: Cavaliers Vs. Raptors

Greetings from the Great White North, Cavalier fans! The waiting game is over and the Cavaliers FINALLY tip-off the regular season tonight against the Toronto Raptors at Scotiabank Arena.

Cleveland wrapped up the preseason 1-3 while Toronto went 3-2 in exhibition play. Toronto played two of its preseason games as part of the NBA Canada series in Edmonton and Montreal. Now every game counts and despite being just the first of 82, Wednesday night could be a playoff preview of two up-and-coming Eastern Conference powers.

LAST YEAR

The Cavs won the season series last year 3-1, but ultimately finished four games behind the Raptors in the standings after injuries decimated the lineup down the stretch. Cleveland only had Jarrett Allen and Evan Mobley available for one full game in those four matchups.

Last time out

The Wine and Gold took a 114-108 loss to the Orlando Magic in the final tune-up before the regular season opener. The Cavs regulars didn’t get much playing time and Dairus Garland, Donovan Mitchell and Jarrett Allen didn’t even make the trip to Florida.

Caris LeVert finished his stellar preseason with 15 point, four rebounds, three assists and four steals in 27 minutes while Evan Mobley played just 17 minutes scoring 8 points, six of which came from the free-throw line.

Mamadi Diakite showed us why he was rewarded with a two-way contract with eight points in 14 minutes, including canning a pair of 3s.

Mobley vs. Scottie

Evan Mobley finshed as the runner up to Scottie Barnes for the NBA’s Rookie of the Year winner. Barnes received 48 first-place votes to Mobley’s 43 and Barnes tallied a point total of 378 with Mobley just behind at 363.

The 15-point difference between the two was the smallest margin since the current voting format began 19-years ago and gives you an indication of just how close this race really was.

Many people, not only in Cleveland, think Mobley was snubbed of the award. Both players had excellent seasons and led their teams to rather unexpected success, with Cleveland reaching the Play-In Tournament and Toronto falling the 76ers in the first round in six games.

Mobley averaged 15 points and 8.3 rebounds per game during his rookie campaign.

Barnes? 15.3 points, 7.5 rebounds 3.5 assists and 1.1 steals.

Darius and Donovan

The Cavs made the splash of the summer by acquiring Donovan Mitchell from the Utah Jazz to accentuate the core of Garland, Allen and Mobley. Wednesday night will be the first time we see how the “core four” look together on the floor as they did now play together in the preseason due to Mobley’s ankle injury.

Garland and Mitchell showed some natural chemistry on the offensive end. They combined for 47 points in the Cavs preseason win over the Hawks a week ago.

After a summer of working out together prior to the trade even being consummated, the two began dreaming of what a backcourt would look like featuring themselves.

Pinch yourself because it’s officially a reality as of 7:44 p.m. this evening.

Who’s at the 3?

You’re really surprised we went there?

In reality, there may be no definitive answer all season long as Cavaliers coach J.B. Bickerstaff could opt to use a platoon of players depending on opponent and matchup. However, Caris LeVert started three of the Cavs’ four preseason games and scored 15 points in 27 minutes in the finale against the Magic.

Isaac Okoro also wrapped up his preseason on a high note, displaying the blend of scoring touch and aggression that the coaching staff has been clamoring for over the past two seasons. Okoro scored 17 points on 6-of-7 shooting from the floor.

Bickerstaff has said LeVert has done everything right and taken “every rep” in the preseason, which was why he was given the night off against the Hawks a week ago.

When pressed and asked who is starting at Small Forward on Tuesday at practice before the team left for Canada?

“Nice try,” Bickerstaff said.

HOW TO WATCH

WATCH: Bally Sports Ohio

LISTEN: WTAM 1100, 100.7 WMMS, 89.1 WNZN

TIPOFF: 7:44

WHERE: Scotiabank Arena

Injuries

Cavs

Dylan Windler- OUT – Ankle

Ricky Rubio – OUT – Knee

Raptors

Otto Porter – OUT – Hamstring

Chris Boucher – QUETIONABLE – Hamstring

Khem Birch – OUT

Malachi Flynn – WILL PLAY

-----

You may also like:

That's A Wrap: Final Thoughts On The Cavs Preseason

Five Thoughts On The Cavaliers 113-112 Loss To The Philadelphia 76ers

Evan Mobley's Status For Season Opener Not In Jeopardy

Welcome To Cavs Insider, A New Online Community For Cleveland Cavalier Fans

NBA Betting Options for Cleveland Cavaliers Basketball in 2022-23

-----

SUBSCRIBE to our YouTube channel for more coverage of the Cavaliers!

Follow our comprehensive Cavs coverage through Sports Illustrated's FanNation network here:

Website: www.cavsinsider.com

Twitter: @CavsInsider_FN

Instagram: Cavsinsider_fn