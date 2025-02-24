NBA Analyst Says Cavaliers Looking Celtics "Dead in the Eye"
At 47-10, the Cavaliers are the best team in the East and have already clinched a spot in at least the Play-In Tournament, but their goals lie far beyond that.
Cleveland players and basketball insiders, including former NBA player and current ESPN analyst Tim Legler, believe that this Cavs team could be good enough to win the championship.
Despite losing to the NBA Champion Celtics in five games in the second round of the playoffs last year, Legler said on ESPN's "Get Up" on Monday that this year's Cavaliers are in a "completely different scenario" than 2024's team and could be the ones to knock Boston off the top.
"First of all, they just picked up De'Andre Hunter," Legler said. "I think that's one of the most underrated acquisitions in the league this year, and they specifically got him [to guard] Jaylen Brown and Jayson Tatum. He also knocks down threes at a 40% clip. So you answered two things, the way you like to play offensively and a guy who can deal with these big forwards on the No. 1 team you're trying to get past."
Legler also emphasized the emergence of guard Ty Jerome and All-Star forward Evan Mobley as a massive reason that Cleveland is poised to make the leap.
"So you add all of that up, this is a team that lost in the second round last year to the Celtics," Legler said. "This is a significantly better team, and I think for me, they're absolutely looking the Celtics dead in the eye."
Cleveland currently holds a six-game lead on Boston atop the Eastern Conference, but the Cavaliers have won just one of their three meetings against the Celtics this season. However, all three games have been decided by less than seven points.
The two will face off for the final time of the regular season in Boston on Friday.
