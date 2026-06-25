How Meleek Thomas Fits Into the Cavaliers During Rookie Season

With the Cleveland Cavaliers in need of frontcourt depth rather than a guard, the selection of Meleek Thomas was surprising at first.

But when you weigh it up, the move for Thomas does make sense. Originally holding the No. 29 overall selection late into the first round, it was difficult for Cleveland to get the leading guys in this year’s draft to work out for them. Arkansas’ Thomas was one of the few players willing to join the Cavs for a pre-draft workout, and he impressed them.

Cleveland contemplated taking Thomas with the 29th pick but chose to move back into the second round for salary cap flexibility, as expected. Thomas was acquired with the No. 34 pick from the Sacramento Kings and signed him to a two-way contract.

Why does it make sense?

While the Cavs will want Thomas to make an immediate impact, given that they are not in a rebuild mode and will want to continue on in their quest for an NBA title, the rookie will be up for the challenge.

A fearless competitor who provides an infinite amount of energy, Thomas can provide the Cavs with reliable scoring off the bench. He averaged 15.6 points on 43% shooting from the field and 41% from three-point land last season at Arkansas.

He is also a terrific on-ball defender, which is something the Cavs have been looking for. That style of player who will do the dirty work and do anything to win. Thomas is that guy.

And don’t let the fact that he is 6’3” fool you. He will attack the basket and guard the mismatch to the best of his ability, and he has built a reputation by playing bigger than what he is billed at.

His combination of shooting and good decision-making on the offensive side could potentially lead him to be a high-end role player or even a possible starter down the line.

With the questions that Cleveland has in the future in the backcourt, with Craig Porter Jr., in the last year of his deal, and Dennis Schroder, who is heavily linked with a trade away from Cleveland, having two years left, the pick makes a lot of sense.

The previous question marks about his off-ball defense and team communication will be noted by the Cavs coaching staff and they will look to work on him in the offseason, but overall, this move could work out well.