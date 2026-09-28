Major Takeaway from Evan Mobley's Press Conference at Media Day

Evan Mobley has been a very good player in the first five years of his NBA career. He has won a Defensive Player of the Year award. He’s been an All-Star and All-NBA selection as well. As he enters another campaign with the team, he said he’s been working on his game over the summer.

As many may have noticed, he has lacked a defining move. And in his press conference, the big man made sure to allude to this very point. He’s aware of it, and that’s where the time was spent.

This is critical for him if he wants to eventually become this team’s top option, and a reliable playmaker for the squad.

Putting The Work In

There is nobody doubting just how hard Evan Mobley works. He has been extremely valuable to the Cavaliers during his time with the squad. He and Jarrett Allen combine to form one of the most formidable PF/C duos in the entire association and have worked extraordinarily well as a partnership.

As observed by Fear The Sword writer Tony Pesta at Cavs Media Day, Mobley said that he has worked hard on developing a go-to move this summer, and that was his primary goal. He trains rigorously as is, and this speaks greatly to his self-awareness. Mobley showed more of a willingness to shoot the three-ball in the postseason than regular season for two straight years.

Evan Mobley talks about his offseason improvements: pic.twitter.com/lvMs9Z8Fga — WZIP Sports (@WZIPSports) September 28, 2026

The other postseason issue last season was his lack of involvement in the gameplan. While he’s not getting the touches he needs, he isn’t able to contribute. Part of that would fall to James Harden and Donovan Mitchell finding him in his spots. But the other side is Mobley also being more aggressive in calling for the rock. He needs to have it to make plays.

Projecting Evan Mobley’s Sixth Season Numbers

Even with Peyton Watson in the fold next season, Evan Mobley should still be firmly cemented as the #2 scoring option on the Cavaliers. They have gone 72-31 when he has notched 20+ points in his career and 6-3 when he ventures up to 30+ points.

A reasonable estimate could be 20 points, 10 rebounds, 3-4 assists, and two blocks per contest. Anything less from any of those could be seen as another year with a lack of serious improvement. He has not regressed at all, but as good as he has been, he hasn’t jumped off the page from any one season compared to the next.

#4 fits perfectly in Cleveland and the team’s willingness to hold on to him rather than deal him for Jaylen Brown or Giannis Antetokounmpo speaks directly to that. This in spite of the fact that Cavs coach Kenny Atkinson says he had a disappointing season in 2025-26.

Mobley was looking in fantastic shape at media day as he prepares for year six in the NBA. Watch for him to make a bid for a second All-Star appearance.