Cavs Coach Kenny Atkinson Drops Legendary Comparison for Donovan Mitchell

Donovan Mitchell, a six-time All-Star and two-time All-NBA selection, was just given high praise from head coach Kenny Atkinson.

Following the Cleveland Cavaliers' victory over the Orlando Magic on Monday, Jan. 26, Atkinson was impressed with just how good Mitchell played. The team won its fourth straight game, vaulting to 28-20 on the season, with Mitchell posting an incredible 45 points, four rebounds and four assists in the 114-98 win.

He was by far the best player on the court, finishing with a plus-minus of +23. It was the seventh time he's finished at a mark above +20, and the fifth game with over 40 points this season.

"I told him he was Dwyane Wade," Atkinson said. "You know how Dwyane Wade used to get to the rim all the time, can finish but he’s Spida. He is Donovan. I think he is moving away from taking the really hard threes…I feel like he is showing the ball now, getting to the rim, driving in transition. We’re riding him."

Mitchell's been impressive this season, putting up averages of 29.5 points, 4.8 rebounds and 5.8 assists a night as Cleveland's No. 1 option. He's also tacking on 48.5% from the field and 38.5% from deep range.

The comparison to Wade shows just how much Atkinson values Mitchell. Wade finished his 16-year career averaging 22 points, 4.7 rebounds and 5.4 assists a game, with 13 All-Star, eight All-NBA and three All-Defensive selections. He also won three NBA championships with the Miami Heat and was named to the NBA 75th Anniversary Team.

The up and down season that might, finally, be trending the right direction

Without the 29-year-old doing what he's doing, the Cavaliers wouldn't be on track to make a playoff push. He's single-handedly making the team better, game-in and game-out.

For the second time this season, they've extended a winning streak to four games.

"We’re getting gritty wins…this is a different team," Atkinson said. "We have to win a different way…these last five or six games, probably two or three of them were just grit, not beautiful basketball by any means…

"We knew we had to make a move in the standings…tonight was a trap game, I thought. Kinda like the second Philly game."

As the team continues to battle injuries, with the most notable being to starting point guard Darius Garland, finding ways to win is exactly what Cleveland's going to have to do. They've had games where Mitchell puts the team on his back and carries them to victory, and others where players like Jaylon Tyson or Nae'Qwan Tomlin emerge from the cracks and help push the team to a win.

The team is starting to find its identity, with the players realizing that not every game is going to be cut and dry with one path to success.

"Every loose ball counts, every rebound, every 50-50 ball, it all counts," Atkinson said. "In the playoffs, that happens a lot. It’s harder to score, and you gotta rely on your defense a little more. These are good reps we’re getting, and this team is building its own identity right now."

The Cavaliers will look to grow the team's winning streak to five games for the first time this season as they prepare for LeBron James and the Los Angeles Lakers on Wednesday, Jan. 28, with tip-off set for 7:00 p.m. EST.