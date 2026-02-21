Donovan Mitchell Drops Truth About Cleveland Cavaliers After Career Milestone

Donovan Mitchell hit a special landmark as the Cleveland Cavaliers beat the Charlotte Hornets 118–113 on Friday night.

The All-Star guard delivered a standout performance, pouring in 32 points while adding four assists and two steals to guide the Cavs to their seventh consecutive victory.

The Hornets, who had previously won nine straight games, proved resilient throughout but ultimately fell short and have now dropped back-to-back contests, with Mitchell putting them to the sword as his 32-point effort carried extra significance, as it was his 100th 30-point game in a Cavaliers uniform.

Donovan on his 100th, 30-point game as a Cavalier:



"Hopefully I get 100, 200 more, that's the goal. ... I love being here, I love being a part of this group, love being part of this organization and this city. To see the crowd we have on the road, a lot of Cavs fans. Before I… pic.twitter.com/9e4tXeWx81 — RealCavsFans.com (@realcavsfans) February 21, 2026

“Hopefully, I get 100 and 200 more; that's the goal,” Mitchell said afterwards.

“I mean, it's crazy to think that I've been here this long. It doesn't feel like it. It feels like it was just yesterday. I love being here. I love being a part of this group. Love being part of this organization in this city. And to see the crowd we have on the road, man, like, a lot of Cavs fans from Ohio, before I got here, I didn't realize how many people were actually from Ohio.

“So to hear that everywhere I go, man, it's special, and to see the impact we have on the city, as a team.”

Cavs continue to lead with Mitchell

The achievement underscores just how happy he is in Cleveland. Clearly comfortable and confident, Mitchell has embraced the responsibility of leading the franchise and appears determined to keep building on his growing legacy with the team.

The victory also continued Cleveland’s recent surge. After struggling with inconsistency earlier in the season due to a string of injuries and lowball performances, the Cavaliers have found their rhythm.

They have now won nine of their last ten games, a dramatic turnaround that has energized the roster and reshaped expectations.

Much of that shift in momentum has coincided with James Harden's arrival in northeast Ohio. Harden contributed 18 points and eight assists in Friday’s win, providing veteran playmaking and offensive balance, which he feels is needed, and has gone on record in saying, knowing that his past roles of being the leader and the offensive focus are not needed with the Cavs.

That’s because Harden knows that this squad revolves around Mitchell’s scoring prowess. However, Harden has more than embraced that complementary role, Harden has shown he is more than willing to facilitate and create opportunities, ensuring Mitchell can continue to thrive as the Cavaliers’ focal point.

Subscribe on YouTube for expert Cavs coverage: