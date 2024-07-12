Buy or Sell: Cleveland Cavaliers Are Happy With Current Roster
The Cleveland Cavaliers have been one of the least active teams in the NBA this summer.
That's not an exaggeration or an embellishment, either. As of Friday morning, the Cavaliers were one of only three clubs in the league to not sign a free agent. The other two squads were the Boston Celtics (who just won an NBA championship) and the Los Angeles Lakers (who re-signed LeBron James).
There was really no need for the Celtics to tinker with their roster, considering they just won 64 games and went 16-3 in the playoffs. They also brought back some auxiliary pieces like Luke Kornet, Xavier Tillman and Neemas Queta. More importantly, they extended both Jayson Tatum and Derrick White, ensuring that their title window will remain open for the foreseeable future.
The Lakers are a mess altogether, but obviously, re-signing James on a two-year, $101 million deal inhibits what the front office can do elsewhere.
But the Cavaliers? Yes, they extended Donovan Mitchell. Yes, they replaced J.B. Bickerstaff with Kenny Atkinson, which seemed like a necessary move. Otherwise? They have done nothing to improve their roster, which they appear perfectly content with heading into the 2024-25 campaign.
Or so they say.
You have to wonder if Cleveland truly feels comfortable with its current group, or if the organization is just stumped on how to get better.
Ever since the Cavs were eliminated from the playoffs in May, we heard rumblings about the possibility of them trading one of Darius Garland or Jarrett Allen. That hasn't happened, but it may not be for a lack of trying.
Apparently, Garland's trade value is incredibly low right now, and word is that Mitchell really loves Allen and strongly preferred that the Cavaliers retain him.
As a result, there really isn't a whole lot Cleveland can do outside of swinging a sign-and-trade involving restricted free agent Isaac Okoro, which is a complicated process. Plus, Okoro isn't exactly an incredibly desirable piece.
We heard chatter earlier this offseason that the Cavs could potentially pursue Brandon Ingram, but they evidently balked at Ingram's extension demands (Ingram is entering the final year of his deal).
So maybe it's not that the Cavaliers are entirely satisfied with their roster construction. Maybe it's that there aren't any simple avenues to repair it?
Cleveland has stood idly by (or so it seems) and watched as other Eastern Conference rivals have made moves in an attempt to improve.
The New York Knicks traded for Mikal Bridges. The Philadelphia 76ers signed Paul George. The Orlando Magic, who the Cavs finished one game ahead of in the standings and squeaked by in a seven-game first-round playoff series, added Kentavious Caldwell-Pope.
The Cavs drafted Jaylon Tyson, but that's it when it comes to roster additions.
Are we to believe that Koby Altman, Mike Gansey and Co. are truly happy with the team in its current iteration? Or is that just a front?
Look, being an NBA executive is not an easy job. Fans think it's as simple as punching names into a trade machine, seeing that the salaries match and saying, "Look! They can do this!" But it's a little bit more intricate than that.
The Cavaliers' lack of activity does not necessarily mean they aren't trying. It could mean that there just isn't a whole lot out there for them.
Now, on the other side of the coin, we can't excuse them entirely. Cleveland is not the only team with financial constraints. After all, 27 other clubs have managed to sign free agents.
The problem is that, at this point, the cupboard is pretty bare.
There is no question that the Cavs have holes. Anyone with eyes can see it. They need more floor spacing up front (which was why some suggested they break up the Allen-Evan Mobley pairing to begin with). They need a long, rangy defender who can guard bigger wings. They need another wing scorer alongside of Mitchell and Garland.
Perhaps Tyson can be the answer to the latter two categories, but that's asking an awful lot from a rookie, especially one who was drafted in the back half of the first round.
If we see all of these needs, you know for sure that the Cavaliers' front office sees them, as well. These guys are professionals.
Sorry, but I'm not buying the idea that Cleveland brass thinks everything is A-OK. It just doesn't really have the answers at the moment.
Sell.