These Cleveland Cavaliers Could Have A Larger Role Next Season
The Cleveland Cavaliers aren't expected to make many major trades or break up their core this offseason.
However, minor moves can always happen, affecting Cleveland's depth or the back end of Kenny Atkinson's rotation.
If the Cavaliers move on from some of their role players this summer, these are two players who could have a larger role next season.
Craig Porter Jr.
Ty Jerome had an incredible breakout season, and because of that, he may have priced himself out of Cleveland's budget for the future.
Trading for or signing a backup point guard won't be easy for the Cavaliers as a second-apron team, so Cleveland may have to turn to an internal option to replace Jerome's minutes and production.
Craig Porter Jr. is ready to step up and play a larger role in Cleveland's rotation next year. The guard will be going into his third NBA season and has shown so much promise since signing with the Cavaliers as an undrafted free agent.
In 102 career games, CPJ is shooting 51.1 percent from the floor and 40.2 percent from behind the arc.
If Porter continues his positive development, he'll be a solid option to run Cleveland's second unit and a solid defender.
Jaylon Tyson
The Cavaliers had one of the deepest benches in the NBA last season, so Jaylon Tyson didn't get much playing time in his rookie season.
However, when the 22-year-old did get an opportunity, he showed why Cleveland selected him in the first round of last year's draft.
Looking at Tyson's stats per 36 minutes, he would have averaged 13.3 points, 7.6 rebounds, and 3.5 assists while shooting 43 percent from the floor and 34 percent from the free throw line.
Take those numbers with a grain of salt, but there's clearly still potential there.
If the Cavaliers make a few minor trades this offseason to obtain some salary cap relief, Tyson could find himself with a larger role on the team next season.
