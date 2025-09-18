Why a Cleveland Cavaliers reunion with Kevin Love makes sense
With Cleveland Cavaliers opening their training camp on September 29, the 2025 NBA offseason is yet again progressing to another deadline. While the Cavs are not technically required to further fill their roster until the end of the offseason in October, they have not one, but two vacant roster spots.
It is normal for a team that is as deep as the Cavaliers are into the luxury tax to leave their final roster spot open throughout the majority of training camps for any potential breakout players on a two-way contract. However, it is that 14th roster spot that would ideally be filled sooner rather than later with a veteran presence.
Enter Kevin Love.
Love requested to be bought out by the Cavaliers in February of 2023 to sign with a team that he considered to be a contender in the Miami Heat. However, with the Heat retooling this offseason, Love found himself included in a trade package to the Utah Jazz. As Love does not fit the current timeline of the younger Jazz roster, it has been reported that he is expected to be bought out within the next two weeks.
Since the Cavs are already the highest payroll in the NBA, they are likely eyeing veteran minimum players to fill that 14th slot; as it is optimal for that last spot to be filled with a non-guaranteed player. With Love being a buyout candidate, a fan-favorite, and nearing the twilight of his career, it feels like a match remade in heaven to get Kevin back into the Wine and Gold.
With Love back in Cleveland, the Cavs would also be fulfilling a dire team need in a backup big man. As a former Sixth Man of the Year candidate, Love played a huge role off the bench for the Cavaliers during the 2021-22 season. With the right coaching and performance, he could find himself playing a similar role for the Cavs this season.
Not to mention his importance to the fanbase. As a fan-favorite in Cleveland, it is easy to remember the embrace Love shared with LeBron James shortly before hoisting the Larry O’Brien trophy in 2016. His presence both on the court and on the sidelines would help solidify a young Cavs team that has been yearning for more veterans with championship experience.
With the Jazz inevitably moving on from Love in the near future, expect the Cavaliers to be in the mix for what could shape up to be multi-team shootout to see who gets the 17-year veteran on that coveted veteran minimum contract.