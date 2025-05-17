Celtics Could Make Play For Cooper Flagg
Could the reigning champion Boston Celtics look to extend their title window with a massive trade for one of the best rookies in years?
In a bold proposal from Yahoo Sports' Kevin O'Connor during his podcast "The Kevin O'Connor Show," O'Connor wonders if a trade for four-time All-Star swingman Jaylen Brown and a soft tank during the 2025-26 season could be just what the Celtics need right now.
With six-time All-Star power forward Jayson Tatum out for probably most of next year, recuperating from an Achilles tendon tear, the team seems unlikely to make a championship push in 2026.
“Boston calls [Dallas GM] Nico [Harrison] and they offer Jaylen Brown. And how many first-round picks is it gonna take?" O'Connor said. "I just wonder if Dallas and their entire decision-making unit would listen.”
More Boston Celtics News: Celtics Core Group Has One Way to Save Themselves
Per O'Connor, chatter around the NBA Draft Combine in Chicago suggested that the Celtics were considering making a move for a top lottery pick. Without a lottery pick to the team credit, Boston would need to make a trade.
“At the Draft Combine this week, Tre Johnson openly said the Celtics interviewed him," O'Connor said. "I have multiple sources telling me the Celtics also interviewed Cooper Flagg. Now, this does not mean they’re going to trade up into the top 10, but I do think it’s interesting.”
More Boston Celtics News: Celtics Bench Messed With Luke Kornet During Game 5
Johnson and Flagg are both considered to be top-10 prospects in next June's 2025 NBA Draft, with Flagg expected to be the top selection.
In 37 games for the Final Four-bound Blue Devils (who finished with a 35-4 record), Flagg averaged 19.2 points on .481/.385/.840 shooting splits, 7.5 rebounds, 4.2 assists, 1.4 steals and 1.4 blocks a night.
Flagg, perhaps the best college prospect in a half decade, earned pretty much every accolade it's possible to earn during his one-and-done 2024-25 freshman season. The 6-foot-9 forward was a consensus First Team All-American, the 2025 Associated Press Player of the Year, the 2025 ACC Player of the Year, and an ACC All-Defense honoree. He also claimed the Wooden and Naismith awards.
Losing the 28-year-old Brown for the 18-year-old Flagg could represent a short-term qualitative dip, but the upside of a Flagg/Tatum tandem going forward is pretty appetizing.
More Boston Celtics News:
Celtics' Derrick White on 'Unbelievable' Luke Kornet Game
Celtics' Jayson Tatum Out for Playoffs After Suffering Brutal Achilles Tear
Celtics' Jaylen Brown Reveals Playoff Plan Without Jayson Tatum
Celtics' Joe Mazzulla Reveals Big Injury Update on Kristaps Porzingis
How Lakers' Kobe Bryant's Achilles Recovery and Post-Injury Performance Can Help Celtic Fans Today
For more news and notes about the Boston Celtics, head on over to Boston Celtics on SI.