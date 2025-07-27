Inside The Celtics

Celtics Notes: Anfernee Simons Trade Update, Al Horford Latest, Recently-Cut Celtic Finds New Home

Gabe Smallson

May 14, 2025; Boston, Massachusetts, USA; Boston Celtics center Al Horford (42) is called for a foul on New York Knicks guard Jalen Brunson (11) in the second half during game five of the second round for the 2025 NBA Playoffs at TD Garden. Mandatory Credit: Bob DeChiara-Imagn Images
There is an update on the Boston Celtics' prospects of trading newly acquired guard Anfernee Simons. A Celtics insider recently revealed the chances of Simons being flipped as the team has made it clear that they are working to remain under the second apron of the luxury tax.

Additionally, Al Horford is reportedly holding up the rest of free agency. The big man waiting patiently regarding the future of his basketball life has cooled down the rest of the league's free agency madness as teams and players waiting for him to sign or retire.

Finally, a recently waived Celtics guard has found a new home with a major contender out of the Western Conference. The point guard has inked a two-way deal with a team that has an exciting young core he will hope to add to.

Here’s more information on these stories and all the latest Celtics news (click the headline for the full article):

Celtics Tweets of the Day:

