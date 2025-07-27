Celtics Notes: Anfernee Simons Trade Update, Al Horford Latest, Recently-Cut Celtic Finds New Home
There is an update on the Boston Celtics' prospects of trading newly acquired guard Anfernee Simons. A Celtics insider recently revealed the chances of Simons being flipped as the team has made it clear that they are working to remain under the second apron of the luxury tax.
Additionally, Al Horford is reportedly holding up the rest of free agency. The big man waiting patiently regarding the future of his basketball life has cooled down the rest of the league's free agency madness as teams and players waiting for him to sign or retire.
Finally, a recently waived Celtics guard has found a new home with a major contender out of the Western Conference. The point guard has inked a two-way deal with a team that has an exciting young core he will hope to add to.
Here’s more information on these stories and all the latest Celtics news (click the headline for the full article):
Celtics Rumors: NBA Insider Provides Major Update on Anfernee Simons, Georges Niang Trades
Celtics' Al Horford Holding Up Free Agency, Says Insider
Just-Waived Celtics Guard Signs with Major West Contender
Celtics Called Out for Trading Away Former First-Round Draft Pick
Former Celtics Champion Gets Exciting New Gig
Celtics First Round Pick Predicted to Land in G League
Celtics Rookie Slammed by NBA Insider for Disappointing Summer League
Celtics Tweets of the Day:
For more news and notes on the Boston Celtics, visit Boston Celtics on SI.