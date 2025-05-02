Celtics Notes: Big Offseason Changes Coming, Jayson Tatum Talks Repeat Chances, More
The second round is officially set: the Boston Celtics will take on the New York Knicks after they defeated the Detroit Pistons four games to two.
Here is all the latest news you need to know about the Boston Celtics before they take on the New York Knicks in the second round of the 2025 NBA Playoffs.
Shams Charania Expects Big Changes For Celtics This Offseason
The Celtics have arguably the best overall roster in the league, with plenty of key players that are some of the best in their position. However, this roster could change in the offseason.
According to a report from Shams Charania, the Celtics are looking to make some trades in the offseason in order to make their finanical situation more stable. In other words, fans could be looking at a very different team next season.
Celtics' Jayson Tatum Has Bizarre Response to Title Repeat Chance
At the moment, the Celtics' focus is purely on repeating as NBA Champions. No one is more aware of this than star power forward Jayson Tatum. Despite this, Tatum has been increasingly relaxed and calm this season.
Tatum himself has said that having won last year makes this year even easier for him because he knows it can be done. Because of this, he's able to remain in the moment and focus on just playing good basketball.
In the regular season, Tatum averaged 26.8 points, 8.7 total rebounds, six assists, 1.1 steals, and 0.5 blocks per game across 72 games.
Celtics' Joe Mazzulla Talks Potential Knicks, Pistons Matchup
Finally, Boston head coach Joe Mazzulla has weighed in on what the team will have to do in order to successfully beat the Knicks. In the end, it's going to come down to the little details, especially on defense.
