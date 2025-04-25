Celtics Notes: Boston Could Be Down Two Starters, Porzingis Gets Stitches, More
In the first round of the 2025 NBA Playoffs, the Boston Celtics are continuing to prove why they are the reigning NBA Champions and one of the best teams in the league, soundly defeating the Orlando Magic twice in a row.
Let's take a look at all the stories you need to know about the Boston Celtics heading into Game 3.
Celtics Could Be Without Two Starters For Game 3 vs Magic
According to the injury report, the Celtics could be down two key players for Game 3: power forward Jayson Tatum and point guard Jrue Holiday.
In the regular season, Tatum averaged 26.8 points, 8.7 total rebounds, six assists, 1.1 steals, and 0.5 blocks per game. Meanwhile, Holiday averaged 11.1 points, 4.3 total rebounds, 3.9 assists, and 1.1 steals per game.
However, it still remains to be seen if Boston absolutely needs them to succeed in the opening round, especially since they already defeated Minnesota once without Tatum.
Celtics' Kristaps Porzingis Received Multiple Stitches Following Game 2
During Game 2, it seemed like the Celtics could potentially have been down an additional player. Center Kristaps Porzingis suffered a nasty cut during the game and eventually required stitches to mend it.
Fortunately, the former NBA All-Star seemed to handle the incident just fine, going on to record 20 points, 10 total rebounds, two steals, and two blocks over 34 minutes.
NBA Players Rank Celtics Star Among League's Most Underrated
On a more positive note, fan-favorite guard Derrick White was named as one of the NBA's most underrated players, finishing narrowly behind All-Star Detroit Pistons point guard Cade Cunningham.
White had the strongest season of his NBA career this year, averaging 16.4 points, 4.8 assists, 4.5 total rebounds, 1.1 blocks, and 0.9 steals per game.
In the first game of the postseason, White recorded 30 points, four total rebounds, two assists, two blocks, and one steal over 36 minutes.
