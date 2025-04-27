Celtics Notes: Boston Face Major Jaylen Brown Injury Concern, Controversial Game 3 Loss, and More
The Boston Celtics were narrowly defeated by the Orlando Magic 95-93 in the third game of the first round of the 2025 NBA Playoffs. Despite this loss, the Celtics remain up in the series, 2-1.
Here is all the latest news you need to know about the Boston Celtics heading into
Celtics' Jaylen Brown Reveals He Suffered Brutal Injury in Game 3 Loss
Guard Jaylen Brown remains one of the most important players on the Celtics, able to step up whenever Jayson Tatum is gone or having an off day. In fact, he already did that this series, recording 36 points, 10 total rebounds, five assists, and one steal in Game 2.
However, Brown recently revealed that he suffered a dislocated index finger after getting flagrantly fouled by the Magic. Additionally, Brown is questionable for Game 4 with his longstanding knee injury.
Unfortunately, it seems that Brown isn't the only player who is having injury issues.
Celtics to be Without One Starter for Game 4 vs Magic
While Brown remains questionable, another has already bee ruled out. Point guard Jrue Holiday will not be participating in Game 4 after being diagnosed with a hamstring issue.
Holiday has been an integral part of the Celtics since he joined the team last season and helping them win the 2024 NBA Championship. This season, he averaged 11.1 points, 4.3 total rebounds, 3.9 assists, and 1.1 steals per game.
Fans React to Controversial Non Call in Celtics vs Magic Game 3
Needless to say, this series against the Magic has been tough and physical, with Orlando committing multiple flagrant fouls and injuring players. However, the moment that has garnered attention was a foul that was never called.
In the final moments of the game, center Kristaps Porzingis was seemingly fouled when Magic center Wendell Carter Jr. wrapped his arm around Porzingis' neck. Unfortunately, the foul was never called, and Orlando wound up winning the game by two points.
