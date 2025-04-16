Celtics Notes: Jrue Holiday Injury Update, Jaylen Brown Returns, Championship Odds
After winning the NBA Championship in dominant fashion, the Boston Celtics head into the 2025 NBA Playoffs as one of the top teams in the league, finishing in second place in the Eastern Conference.
Now, Boston is looking to take on the Orlando Magic, a team that has surprisingly had the Celtics' number this year, beating theme in two of their three encounters. This could be even harder depending on how some key players recover from injury.
So let's take a look at the latest news about the Boston Celtics that you need to know.
Celtics' Jrue Holiday Receives Major Health Update Ahead of Playoffs
One of the key players who has been suffering from injury is point guard Jrue Holiday. Joining the Celtics last year, Holiday has proven to be an integral leader and defensive powerhouse.
Unfortunately, Holiday suffered a finger injury and has missed some time recently. That being said, the two-time NBA Champion has stated that he will still be playing in the first round of the NBA Playoffs, although it will be with a guard on.
In the regular season, Holiday averaged 11.1 points, 4.3 total rebounds, 3.9 assists, and 1.1 steals per game across 62 games.
Celtics' Jaylen Brown Returns to Practice After Knee Procedure
Another important player who is suffering from injury is forward Jaylen Brown. Brown will be absolute necessary if the Celtics want to repeat as NBA champions.
Recently, Brown has begun practicing with Boston again after undergoing knee injections. Hopefully, he'll be able to return to his earlier excellence.
In the regular season, Brown averaged 22.2 points, 5.8 total rebounds, 4.5 assists, and 1.2 steals per game across 63 games. He was named an NBA All-Star for his excellent play.
Celtics Championship Odds Are in Shocking Spot for 2025
Despite these potential injuries and not finishing in first place this season, experts have decided that the Celtics still have a shockingly good chance to repeat as NBA Champions.
