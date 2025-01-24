Inside The Celtics

Celtics Notes: New Trade Idea, Paul Pierce Disses Lakers, Surprising Injury Report

Jeremy Hanna

Jun 9, 2024; Boston, Massachusetts, USA; Boston Celtics former player Paul Pierce walks onto the court before game two of the 2024 NBA Finals between the Boston Celtics and the Dallas Mavericks at TD Garden. Mandatory Credit: Peter Casey-Imagn Images
Jun 9, 2024; Boston, Massachusetts, USA; Boston Celtics former player Paul Pierce walks onto the court before game two of the 2024 NBA Finals between the Boston Celtics and the Dallas Mavericks at TD Garden. Mandatory Credit: Peter Casey-Imagn Images / Peter Casey-Imagn Images
In this story:

Despite the Boston Celtics defeating both the Los Angeles Clippers and the Golden State Warriors, Boston is currently being viewed as if they're in a slump. The reigning NBA Champions are currently sitting in second place in the Eastern Conference behind the Cleveland Cavaliers,

Naturally, this has people making all kinds of trade proposals for the Celtics, including one that brings a fan-favorite forward back from one of the worst teams in the NBA right now.

Additionally, Celtics legend Paul Pierce has continued to raise controversy and spark the organization's feud with the Los Angeles Lakers by taking a shot at the purple and gold before their highly-anticipated match up with Boston on Thursday. Needless to say, it will be a great game.

Here are some stories regarding the Boston Celtics to help get you all caught up. Click the title to see the entire story:

Celtics Trade Proposal Reunites Boston with Fan-Favorite Forward

Celtics Legend Paul Pierce Reignites Lakers Feud With Perfect Diss

Celtics Reveal Surprising Full Injury Report For Showdown vs Lakers

Celtics Star Jaylen Brown Playing Through Multiple Injuries: Report

Steve Kerr Weighs in on Celtics Struggles, 'I Wouldn't Worry'

Steph Curry Comments on Celtics Post-Championship Struggles

Published
Jeremy Hanna
JEREMY HANNA

Home/News