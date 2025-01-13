Celtics Predicted to Swing Trade For Star Center
The Boston Celtics aren't expected to make any major trades ahead of the NBA trade deadline but that doesn't mean the front office isn't looking around the league. Boston has become one of the best teams in the NBA due to the creativity of the front office and the willingness to spend.
One area that Boston could use an upgrade in is within the frontcourt. During the playoffs last year, veteran Al Horford showed some real regression so Boston could look to add some extra talent.
Cameron Tabatabaie of Celtics Wire believes that Boston should look to make a move for Utah Jazz center Walker Kessler. Kessler has been a hot name around the trade market and the Celtics have the pieces necessary to possibly get a deal done.
"Unfortunately for Ainge, the Jazz may be a little too good to secure the best lottery odds. Walker Kessler is a big part of that. He's averaging 10.7 points and 11.2 rebounds per game this season, and is one of the best players on Utah. Sure, the 23-year-old would look great against a guy like Flagg, but only if the Jazz can tank effectively."
"That's where the Celtics come in. Boston could use Jaden Springer's $4.0 million contract attached to draft capital to try to convince Ainge to commit further to losing and ultimately trade Walker to the Hub."
Landing Kessler would be a massive home run for the Celtics as he could give them a real presence in the middle of the paint. Boston would get younger with this deal and Kessler could man the middle for years.
Kessler is also on an extremely team-friendly contract, making $2.9 million this season and $4.8 million next year. After his deal is up, Kessler will enter into restricted free agency and Boston could then re-sign him long term.
With Kristaps Porzingis having major injury concerns, adding Kessler to the mix could be beneficial. Due to the Jazz valuing him, Kessler would cost a pretty penny for Boston. But he is worth it.
It remains to be seen if the Celtics will make any moves at all but this could completely change the trajectory of the season.
