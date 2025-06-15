Celtics Rumors: 'Everything' on Table For Boston This Summer
The Boston Celtics are facing a summer of tough decisions, which could see several players moved on, including some key parts of the 2024 NBA Championship team.
After losing Jayson Tatum for the entire upcoming season, the Celtics are entering a gap year. The team, without Tatum, is not good enough to challenge for the title, leaving the organization with a window to rebuild the roster.
More Celtics news: Celtics Trade Idea Swaps Jrue Holiday For $26M Star Forward
His injury opens the door for the team to take a step back as an immediate contender to rebuild for the rest of the decade, getting assets and younger talent.
NBA circles are indicating a Celtics front office willing to listen to offers from other teams on star Jaylen Brown and role-player Derrick, the team's most important players other than Tatum.
ESPN NBA insider Shams Charania appeared on the Pat McAfee Show, previewing what the off-season will look like for the Celtics.
“The other big-ticket item I think this offseason is the Celtics and what are they going to do,” Charania said.
“And the primary focus, from my understanding, with the Celtics’ offseason has been Jrue Holiday, Kristaps Porzingis, Sam Hauser, their trade markets.
"Now, are teams making big offers and calling about Jaylen Brown and Derrick White? 100%. The Celtics prefer not to trade them, from my understanding.
“But, listen, if they get a big offer, they have to look at everything, and I think they’re going to get offers on the three guys that they’re focused on. They’re going to get offers potentially on Derrick White and Jaylen Brown.
"And I think between now and the draft and free agency, they’re going to evaluate what makes sense from a value perspective and that’s where they’re going to move.”
More Celtics news: Celtics Expected Trade Price For Derrick White Revealed
Trade packages for Brown and White are likely to fetch a franchise-altering return, full of promising young players and several draft picks, giving the team ammunition to trade for other players or move up in the draft.
Tatum would feel upset about losing two key players, but the front office could easily justify the move as a roster retooling that is needed for the long-term health of the franchise.
A look across the pond to the Milwaukee Bucks star Giannis Antetokounmpo would show Tatum what happens when a title-winning roster is rolled out season after season.
Eventually, a shake-up is needed, and Tatum's injury provides an opportunity for the Celtics to do just that.
More Celtics news:
Top 5 Center Replacements For Celtics Amid Kristaps Porzingis Rumors
Celtics' Jaylen Brown Shares Positive Update Following Recent Knee Procedure
Celtics' Baylor Scheierman Reveals How Jayson Tatum's Injury Impacts His Future
Three Teams Emerging as Top Trade Destinations for Celtics' Jrue Holiday: Report
For more news and notes on the Boston Celtics, visit Boston Celtics on SI.