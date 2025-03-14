Is Jaylen Brown Playing? Celtics Reveal Final Injury Report vs Heat
The Boston Celtics have been stewing for the last couple of days about their performance against the Oklahoma City Thunder. They lost the game 118-112 in a game in which they shot a whopping 63 threes.
Shooting that many 3-point shots was clearly too much. That is something that they have to address heading into their game against the Miami Heat.
Even though the Celtics shoot the most 3-point shots in the NBA, there is a limit to how many they should want to shoot in a game. Jaylen Brown mentioned that following the loss.
Brown was mad that he wasn't more aggressive driving the ball in the paint. He was on the injury report prior to the game, so perhaps that's why he floated around the perimeter more than he normally does.
Brown is on the injury report again prior to their matchup against the Heat. He is still dealing with a knee issue that has caused him to miss some games.
Prior to the game, Brown was listed as questionable with right knee posterior impingement. He will not play in this game.
The Celtics have had major problems staying healthy this season. They haven't had many games where their starting five has been available.
It hasn't mattered much for them, though. They are still the second-best team in the Eastern Conference, and that's where they will likely stay.
Boston is hoping to be healthy when the playoffs roll around. They still think that they can win the title if they are able to have all of their starters out there.
The Celtics still think that they can win back-to-back titles as long as they have everyone available. Brown has been mostly healthy, but Kristaps Porzingis has not been.
As long as Boston has Brown and Tatum on the court at the same time, they have a shot to win any game. That's essentially how they were able to win the championship last year.
So far this season, the Brown has been averaging 23 points, 6.1 rebounds, and 4.7 assists per game.
