Brad Stevens Hints at Basketball Reason For Jaylen Brown Trade

The Boston Celtics are slowly letting us in on the non-financial reasons why they were willing to part ways with Jaylen Brown. Even if it’s not directly, there are comments being made that shed direct light on it.

Like Brad Stevens at Celtics media day, for example. Speaking on the NBC Sports Boston live stream, he made an interesting comment on Boston’s failures of recent years.

“One of the things that I've always thought is to be a great offense, you have to be able to score in isolation against certain matchups, you have to be able to score in pick-and-roll, and you have to be able to score off movement,” he said. “I think at times in the past, in the biggest moments, we've had a tendency to be stagnant. I think this group can be more versatile in those ways.”

Stevens might be able to claim some plausible deniability because he never said Brown’s name, but it’s hard not to reach that conclusion. Brown is a big part of the past issues where things stagnated and most of the guys who were on last year’s team that did the same thing are back.

Fifteen players got playing time in that series. Only Dalano Banton, Max Shulga, Nikola Vucevic, and Jaylen Brown are gone. That makes the phrase “this group” carry a little more significance.

Brown should not be scapegoated as the only reason games stagnated, but it’s also clear he played a big role in that himself. Jayson Tatum should get a fair amount of blame for that as well. But the Celtics clearly feel like they were addressing something beyond financial by moving Brown.

Of course, this puts a little extra pressure on Joe Mazzulla to make the most out of the roster he has. Brad Stevens has taken away one of the league’s most potent scorers and a guy who can also erase a lot of other people’s mistakes. If Stevens is adamant about scoring off movement, then Mazzulla has to draw up the movement that helps guys score.

“It's not as much of as what it looks like without one person or the other as much as … how can we take advantage of the strengths and the talent that we have,” Mazzulla said. “I don't know that I have that answer on day one. I think your team naturally grows, and you're always learning about your team. And so I think that's the point of training camp. By the end of training camp, can we have a clear establishment of what our identity is as a team and what we look like on both ends of the floor?”

There is no doubt that in today’s NBA, with so much versatility and so many genius-level minds drawing up defensive concepts, that something more than “my talent is better than yours” is necessary to win. Obviously, there are some guys who challenge that sentiment, but recent history also shows the best teams have depth, effort, and intelligence surrounding their star players, creating openings to score in tough playoff situations. Yes, talent can be a trump card, but things have to fit together to create precision attacks.

“I think we are really savvy,” Stevens said of this year’s team. “I think we really have a great skill set. We'll know how to play basketball. I think we have a lot of guys who process it very quickly. I think we can play a lot of different ways, which will be a fun challenge and fun for the coaches.”