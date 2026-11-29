The Boston Celtics have lost five of their last six games and now they're visiting the best team in the Western Conference. Three of Boston’s last four games have been one-point losses, while the Spurs are coming off a 20-point comeback against the Lakers.

Records: Celtics 12-7 (6-2 home, 6-5 road); Spurs 16-4 (8-3 home, 8-1 road)

Broadcast Details

Tip-off : 4:00 p.m. ET, Frost Bank Center, San Antonio, TX

: 4:00 p.m. ET, Frost Bank Center, San Antonio, TX TV: NBA TV, NBC Sports Boston

Projected Starters

Celtics : Derrick White, Sam Hauser, Jayson Tatum, Paul George, Neemias Queta

: Derrick White, Sam Hauser, Jayson Tatum, Paul George, Neemias Queta Spurs: De'Aaron Fox, Stephon Castle, Devin Vassell, Julian Champagnie, Victor Wembanyama

Officials

Josh Tiven (#58), Ashley Moyer-Gleich (#13), JD Ralls (#80)

Injury Report

Celtics : Mitchell Robinson (illness) is out .

: (illness) is . Spurs: Tobias Harris (left calf strain) is out. Jayden Quaintance (right knee surgery) is also out

Here's your full-season Celtics guide , with the complete roster, schedule, salaries, and more.

Season Series

This is the first of two meetings this season.

The Teams Coming In

Boston blew a 12-point halftime lead to Atlanta on Friday and lost 87-86. They turned it over 26 times, and the Hawks scored 26 points off those turnovers. Tatum finished with 20 points on 8-22 shooting. Queta grabbed a career-high 22 rebounds but also turned it over seven times.

The bigger pattern is the third quarter. Boston has been outscored by double digits in the third in four of its last five games, and they're -55 in third quarters over that stretch.

San Antonio has won two straight. On Friday they beat the Lakers 99-96 after trailing by 20, and they held L.A. to 14 points in the third quarter. Castle scored 26, and Wembanyama had 25 points and 16 rebounds. Fox and Dylan Harper both came back from injuries in that game. San Antonio is 8-3 at home, and Wembanyama is averaging 29.9 points and 12.3 rebounds.

San Antonio's defense ranks in the 90th percentile in points allowed per possession, according to Synergy, and opponents are shooting just 48.7% on twos against them. The Spurs also run more than almost anyone, with 22.3% of their possessions coming in transition.

Three Keys to the Game

1. Win the third quarter. This is the most obvious problem Boston has right now. They've opened second halves with sloppy offense and slow rotations, and opponents have punished them from three. A Spurs team that just held the Lakers to 14 points in the third quarter can end this game in that stretch if Boston comes out flat again.

2. Take care of the ball. Twenty-six turnovers against Atlanta can't happen again, especially against this team. San Antonio is in the 93rd percentile in transition frequency and scores 1.134 points per possession when they get out and run. Their half-court offense is much more ordinary, at 0.979 points per possession, and they shoot just 33% from three. If Boston makes them play against a set defense, they take away the Spurs' easiest offense. The Celtics have to get back to the crisp ball-movement to make the Spurs work. Which brings me to …

3. Beat the Spurs with the pass, not the pull-up. San Antonio is in the 90th percentile defending the pick-and-roll ball handler, holding opponents to 0.806 points per possession, and no team defends that play more often. Its weakness shows up a pass later. Roll men are scoring 1.164 points per possession against the Spurs, and when San Antonio sends extra help at the ball, opponents are shooting 41.7% from three. The shot data says the same thing. Opponents are getting 1.08 points per shot on catch-and-shoot jumpers against San Antonio, but only 0.87 on dribble jumpers, and they're making just 52.4% of their layups. Boston can't let Tatum and George settle for contested pull-ups. They need to draw the second defender and hit Queta on the roll or the open shooter on the kick-out. If Boston makes the Spurs rotate, they can get Wembanyama away from the rim.

Prediction

San Antonio is rested, healthier, and playing at home. Boston has lost three games by a single point over the last week and a half, so they aren't far off, but they haven't shown they can close out games or protect a lead. The schedule hasn’t done them any favors either, so I have a hard time believing they're going to be as crisp as they need to be, or that they're going to be able to keep up with the Spurs pace.

San Antonio 114, Boston 99

Make sure you come back for postgame coverage here on Celtics On SI, and on the Locked On Celtics podcast .