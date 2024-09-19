Celtics' City Edition Jerseys for 2024-25 Season Leaked

Inside The Celtics

Apr 5, 2024; Boston, Massachusetts, USA; Boston Celtics center Al Horford (42) stands on the court during the first half against the Sacramento Kings at TD Garden. Mandatory Credit: Eric Canha-Imagn Images / Eric Canha-Imagn Images
The Boston Celtics’ City Edition jerseys for the upcoming 2024-25 campaign have leaked online. The jersey is — for the most part — covered in shades of black and dark green. However, “Celtics” is written in neon green on the front of the jersey, and the Nike swoosh in the corner is the same color. 

A look at the Boston Celtics' 2024-25 City Edition jerseys, which recently leaked online.
Via: @NiceKicks on X

Interestingly, the Celtics’ iconic shades of green, white and tan are nowhere to be found on the newest installment of the team’s City Edition jerseys.

While it's unclear at the moment when Boston will first don these jerseys, the reigning NBA champions must wear them at least three teams this season.

Folks can take a look at every one of the 30 City Edition jerseys that will debut next season below.

While the Celtics' new City Edition jerseys have not received a favorable reaction, perhaps fans will warm up to these once they see the likes of Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown donning them. If not, then, well, swings and misses come with the territory when constantly churning out new jerseys.

