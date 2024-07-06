Brad Stevens Discusses Celtics' Extension with Derrick White: 'Joy and Selflessness'
Derrick White has gone from being a rookie whose collegiate career began at the University of Colorado Colorado Springs, a school with a list of NBA players that starts and ends with him, and questioning whether he belonged on basketball's highest level to becoming the league's best role player.
In his seventh year in the NBA, White averaged 15.2 points and 4.2 rebounds, personal bests, swiped a steal per game, matching his most in a season, and dished out 5.2 assists. He also knocked down 39.6% of the 6.8 threes he attempted.
He became the second Celtic in franchise history to produce at least 15.0 points, 5.0 assists, 1.0 blocks, and 1.0 steals per contest in a season, joining Larry Bird, who did so in 1984-85 and 1990-91.
The six-foot-four guard also earned his second straight All-Defensive Second Team selection. He ranked in the 91st percentile in estimated defensive plus-minus, per dunksandthrees.com, and finished the regular season 15th in defensive win shares.
White registered 16.7 points, 4.3 rebounds, 4.1 assists, and 1.2 blocks per game in the playoffs, helping the Celtics capture Banner 18. He is the only player in NBA history to generate at least 300 points, 70 assists, and 16 or fewer turnovers in a single postseason.
The Parker, Colorado native became the fourth NBA guard since 1971 to record at least 20 blocks in multiple playoffs, joining Dwyane Wade, Kobe Bryant, and Dennis Johnson.
With White's four-year, $125.9 million contract extension official, the Celtics' president of basketball operations, Brad Stevens, stated the following in the team's press release announcing the deal to keep an integral individual in their hopes of parlaying Banner 18 into the start of a dynasty.
"Derrick is a great player who has immersed himself in the Boston community since joining us in the Spring of 2021," said Brad Stevens, President of Basketball Operations. "Derrick brings a joy and selflessness to our building every single day. He's committed to improving and has shown that in each year of his career. More importantly, he cares most about the things that matter, including building great relationships and competing with integrity. We are very lucky that Derrick is a Celtic and are thrilled he'll be here for years to come."
