Bucks Guard Sizes Up Celtics While Citing His Value
While the Bucks' core still has championship potential, age and injuries invite skepticism about what they'll accomplish this season.
Giannis Antetokounmpo missed the 2024 playoffs due to a calf strain, Damian Lillard missed time during Milwaukee's opening-round series against the Pacers, and Khris Middleton hurt his ankles landing on opponents' feet, including against Indiana, resulting in two surgeries.
To the Bucks' credit, despite limited roster flexibility and trade chips, they found ways to upgrade their roster, acquiring Gary Trent Jr., Delon Wright, and Taurean Prince. They also drafted six-foot-nine forward Tyler Smith, who played for the G League Ignite last season, with the 33rd overall pick in this year's draft.
At media day on Monday in Milwaukee, when asked about the value he'll bring to his new team, Wright pointed to his performance in the Heat's first-round series against the Celtics in the 2024 playoffs.
"Just to talk about the Celtics team, I do a good job of guarding all four of those guards: Tatum, Brown, Holiday, and White. I feel like, for the most part, they're trying to pick on matchups, so with me being able to switch 1-4 with them and sometimes against Al Horford switching on him when he's on the perimeter, I feel like it just adds to what I can bring to the team," said Wright at Bucks media day.
Wright averaged 8.0 points, 3.0 rebounds, and 1.0 steals while shooting 60 percent from the field and converting no 60 percent of his 2.5 three-point attempts during Miami's five-game first-round series against the Celtics.
