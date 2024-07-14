Here's What Stood Out in Celtics' Summer League Opener vs. Heat
The reigning NBA champions made their Summer League debut on Saturday in Las Vegas.
It represented the first chance for Celtics fans to see the team's draft class, Baylor Scheierman and Anton Watson, suit up for Boston.
While the Sin City C's came up short, falling 119-114 to the Heat, the rookies provided plenty of positives. Several veterans who were with the Celtics last season also impressed while showcasing their growth.
Here's what stood out on Saturday at Cox Pavilion.
Jaden Springer:
The former Sixers' first-round pick was as impressive as anyone on the court in Saturday's matchup. Springer relentlessly attacked downhill, demonstrating impressive explosivity that allowed him to get to the basket and the free-throw line.
"We've got a great staff," the former Tennessee Volunteer told Inside The Celtics. "(They) make the game easier for me to make reads and (to) get downhill and make plays."
Springer also demonstrated a nice touch from around the basket and beyond the arc. The 21-year-old guard finished 8/15 from the field, including faring 3/6 from three-point range. He also went 4/4 at the free-throw line, registering a team-high 23 points, six assists, and two steals, tying Drew Peterson for a team-best.
The latter is a reflection of the tenacity this defensive pitbull provides on the ball. He made life difficult for Jaime Jaquez Jr. in the first half, hounded the Heat's perimeter players in the final two frames, and held his ground when he found himself on seven-foot first-round pick Kel'el Ware.
JD Davison:
The former University of Alabama star consistently got into the paint -- his best trait -- and finished well around the cylinder.
Whether it was a cross-court pass off the dribble to Scheierman in the far-side corner or patiently waiting to deliver the ball to Neemias Queta as he rolled to the rim, he also showcased the facilitating and floor general skills that the Celtics' Summer League roster needs.
Davison, who helped lead Maine to the G League Finals, told Inside The Celtics the area he grew most last season was in being more vocal.
"Leading, talking. Everybody know (that) I'm a quiet kid, so just, from Boston to Maine, using my voice as an advocate to help the group."
That leadership was on display in his ability to organize Boston's offense on Saturday.
The six-foot-one guard, who signed his third two-way contract with the Celtics this summer, finished with 19 points and a team-high seven assists. He also drilled all three of shots he hoisted from behind the arc.
Baylor Scheierman:
After having not played in a game since March Madness, it was evident early that he needed time to re-acclimate to those conditions.
The 30th overall pick in this year's NBA Draft admitted as much afterward, conveying, "The first, I don't know, five minutes of the game, it felt hard to catch my breath. It's hard to play at that game speed at practice. But once I settled in, it was good from there."
After getting his second wind, Scheierman improved as the contest progressed. He knocked down a pull-up jump shot for his first (unofficial) NBA points, converted on 4/9 shots, including three of the seven he hoisted from beyond the arc (42.9 percent), blowing a kiss to the crowd in the direction of where a contingency that included Brad Stevens, Mike Zarren, and Sam Hauser were seated.
Scheierman also dished out six assists, including finding a cutting Anton Watson for two points at the cup and holding an effective screen before receiving the rock as he rolled to the rim and found Neemias Queta for what turned into an old-school three-point play.
"You ask him, he'll tell you he's a quarterback," said D.J. MacLeay of the former Aurora High School star signal-caller who threw for a state-record 59 touchdowns in 2018. "He does have good vision…In general, you trust his ability to make decisions."
Scheierman also made an impact on the offensive glass, extending three possessions in the first half, a testament to the competitiveness he told Inside The Celtics he was eager to prove and his ability to impact the game with more than his shooting.
He registered 13 points, six assists, five rebounds, and a steal in his Summer League debut.
Anton Watson:
The former Gonzaga Bulldog performed as advertised on Saturday. His defensive versatility was on display, stonewalling drives and making life difficult for Ware when matched up against this year's fifteenth-overall pick in the low post.
"What sticks out is the defensive versatility and the strength physically to absorb drives, stay between his man and the rim without fouling; it is a unique skillset, and he has the potential to be a really unique defender for us," said to D.J. MacLeay to Inside The Celtics while discussing his takeaways from Boston's second-round selection's Summer League debut.
Watson also obliterated a Jaquez underhanded layup attempt and, as referenced on Scheierman's assist to his fellow rookie, demonstrated his ability to make an impact off the ball thanks to his savviness as a cutter and how well he finishes around the rim.
The six-foot-eight forward chipped in eight points on 4/7 shooting, plus a steal and the rejection shown above.
While it would have been nice to see him take more than one three or at least knock down that attempt, the hope is that he gets and steps into more opportunities as Summer League progresses and lets it fly without hesitation.
Neemias Queta:
Queta deserves credit for the work that he's put into playing with more discipline. Rather than chasing blocks, the seven-foot-center from Lisbon, Portugal, kept himself in advantageous situations that allowed him to protect the rim while only picking up two fouls in his 23 minutes of floor time.
The three-year veteran also produced 18 points in the paint, second to only Jaquez's 20. He also grabbed a team-high nine rebounds, set effective screens that allowed his teammates to step into clean looks or attack downhill, often looking to throw him lobs in the latter's case, and registered a rejection.
Jordan Walsh:
Unfortunately for the second-year wing, Saturday's game didn't go as he hoped. Walsh went 1/8 from the field, 0/6 from three-point range, and committed six fouls as he dealt with frustration with his inability to find his rhythm from beyond the arc and instances where he got upset about a foul call or lack thereof.
The former 38th overall pick also had multiple drives that were out of control, feeding into an overall sloppy affair from both sides, featuring 23 combined turnovers and igniting Miami's transition attack.
Luckily, Walsh won't have to wait long to shake off this performance; the Celtics face Bronny James and the Lakers on Monday night at 10:30 ET.
