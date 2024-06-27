Inside The Celtics

Celtics Add God Shammgod Jr. to Coaching Staff

Jan 25, 2022; Boston, Massachusetts, USA; The Boston Celtics logo is seen on the parquet floor before the game between the Boston Celtics and the Sacramento Kings at TD Garden. Mandatory Credit: Winslow Townson-USA TODAY Sports
While the Celtics' coaching staff took a significant hit with Charles Lee finally getting his long-deserved opportunity to become an NBA head coach, departing Boston after helping secure Banner 18 to become the Hornets' bench boss, Lee's former franchise is expected to retain Sam Cassell in an elevated role, per Marc Stein on his Substack, The Stein Line.

As they continue reconfiguring their coaching staff, the Celtics have added God Shammgod Jr. as a developmental coach, per his father and former Providence College star, God Shammgod.

The latter is currently in that same role for the Dallas Mavericks. His son was an assistant coach for the Delaware Blue Coats in the G-League last season. That's who the Maine Celtics beat in April to reach the Eastern Conference Finals for the second time in team history.

Shammgod Jr.'s background includes playing for Boston's head coach, Joe Mazzulla, at Fairmont State, where he later worked on the latter's coaching staff.

