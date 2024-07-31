Celtics Backcourt Shines in Team USA's Win vs. South Sudan
USA Men’s Basketball defeated South Sudan 103-86, behind the everlasting firepower of LeBron James, Kevin Durant and Devin Booker. Bam Adebayo continued to display his versatility, with 18 points on 8-10 shooting and making 2-3 from three-point range.
Jayson Tatum was asserted back into Team USA’s rotation, getting the start alongside James, Booker, Anthony Davis, and Stephen Curry. However, he was relatively quiet with just four points. In 17 minutes, the three-time consecutive All-NBA First Team selection had five rebounds, two assists, and one block.
Jrue Holiday, igniting the team as he normally does, did not score a lot putting up just five points, but he did Holiday things. He made the right plays that led to winning, whether it was getting to the basket and making the pass, or getting in the middle of things on the boards. Plus, providing All-NBA-caliber defense.
As his NBA rise to stardom continues to excel and take the spotlight, Derrick White was all over the place, doing everything his team needs to win, per usual. White scored 10 points in 17 minutes, faring 3-3 from distance. He was a primary initiator and ball-handler, mainly playing with Team USA’s starters.
Like Holiday, White also made a significant impact at the defensive end of the floor, including registering three steals and a rejection in the win.
The USA men's basketball team's next matchup is against Puerto Rico on Saturday. That game will tip off at 11:15 a.m. ET.
