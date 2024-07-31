Here's How Jayson Tatum Did in 2024 Paris Olympics Debut
After spending Sunday's 110-84 win over Serbia glued to the bench, Steve Kerr declared on Monday, "Jayson (Tatum) will play" on Wednesday against South Sudan. "We're going to need him."
Not that it was ever in doubt, but the United States men's basketball team's head coach kept his word, inserting the Celtics star into the starting lineup.
Tatum joined LeBron James, Stephen Curry, Devin Booker, and Anthony Davis in the first unit.
While four points on 2/4 shooting is a far cry from his NBA production, the five-time All-Star impacted the game in other ways, including grabbing five rebounds, two extending possessions, dishing out a pair of assists, and hustling back for a transition block at the rim.
As Kerr tinkers with his rotation, Tatum's all-around productivity in his 17:10 of floor time in Team USA's 103-86 victory vs. South Sudan reinforced that it's worth finding minutes for the three-time All-NBA First Team selection.
Furthermore, Wednesday was the first chance for Tatum to convert getting benched for the world to see into fuel to help propel him.
If letting Kerr's decision roll off his back is best for him, then that's the right path for the 26-year-old wing. But there's always another level to reach, and using this as motivation throughout the remainder of the Olympics and beyond could help an ascending star entering the peak of his powers in his quest for more championships and face of the league status as he builds his legacy.
