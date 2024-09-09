Inside The Celtics

Celtics Summer League Standout Still Searching for Next NBA Home

Bobby Krivitsky

Dec 19, 2021; Sacramento, California, USA; Sacramento Kings guard Jahmi'us Ramsey (20) dribbles past San Antonio Spurs forward Drew Eubanks (14) during the third quarter at Golden 1 Center. Mandatory Credit: Darren Yamashita-Imagn Images
He's a recent second-round draft pick, a three-year NBA veteran, and helped lead the Oklahoma City Blue to a G League championship last season. Yet Jahmi'us Ramsey remains in search of his next opportunity.

That's not uncommon, especially not under this more punitive collective bargaining agreement that's led to impactful NBA players like Kelly Oubre last summer and Lonnie Walker IV this offseason settling for veteran minimum or Exhibit 10 deals as training camp nears.

With that said, Ramsey has capitalized on the opportunities in front of him, doing his part to earn his next contract.

He earned an All-NBA G League Third Team selection last season, averaging 20.6 points on 53.1 percent shooting, 7.8 rebounds, 3.6 assists, and 1.1 steals in 30 games.

The 23-year-old guard also signed multiple 10-day deals with the Raptors during the 2023-24 campaign. In seven appearances with Toronto, including one start, he produced 6.7 points, 3.1 rebounds, 1.1 assists, and 1.0 steals per contest in 17.3 minutes of playing time.

Most recently, Ramsey suited up for the Celtics' Summer League team in Las Vegas, where he generated 14.7 points and knocked down 63.6 percent of the 3.7 threes he hoisted, dished out 2.3 assists, and swiped 1.0 steals per game in 15.9 minutes across three tilts.

While a six-foot-three shooting guard who's only converted on 27.1 percent of his 1.5 career attempts from behind the arc -- as small of a sample size as that is and one manufactured on minimal touches and playing time -- will have difficulty landing a standard NBA contract, especially under this CBA, Ramsey's play merits consideration for a two-way deal and warrants a training camp invite.

The latter will likely come his way. Don't be surprised if he does what he has consistently, utilizing that opportunity to showcase why he's worth an NBA franchise investing in.

