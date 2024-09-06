Charles Barkley Blasts NBA for Disrespect of Celtics Stars
Charles Barkley was recently a guest on The Bill Simmons Podcast. As the conversation began, he immediately made remarks regarding the reigning champion Boston Celtics and their two leaders.
“The NBA found a way to piss both of them off this summer, how bout that?” Barkley said of Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown. “All of the NBA could do that, but let’s piss off two of the top 10 players in the NBA after they’re coming off a championship, seriously!”
The Hall of Famer and TNT analyst was referring to Brown being left off the United States men's basketball team and Tatum’s benching during Team USA’s run to winning gold in Paris.
“I don’t think, maybe Isiah Thomas was treated unfairly on the dream team, but I cannot think of any other scenario where the NBA pissed off two players more than they did this summer with Jayson and Jaylen. I really believe that sincerely.”
Simmons also noted that Giannis Antetokounmpo and the Bucks being left off Christmas this upcoming season is added fuel to the two-time league MVP's fire after a calf injury kept him out of the postseason where Milwaukee suffered a first-round exit at the hands of the Pacers.
As displayed, the Celtics are going into the season as motivated as you'll find a reigning champion. They have Tatum and Brown’s experiences with Team USA to thank for that.
