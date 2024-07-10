Derrick White Discusses Extension with Celtics: 'Doing Special Things Here'
For Derrick White, the rewards for a career year haven't stopped at lifting the Larry O'Brien Trophy.
Two weeks after helping the Celtics capture Banner 18, the franchise and the former Colorado Buffalo agreed to a four-year, $125.9 million extension. On Wednesday, eight days after celebrating his 30th birthday, news arrived that White will join teammates Jayson Tatum and Jrue Holiday in representing Team USA at the Summer Olympics in Paris.
The six-foot-four guard takes the place of Kawhi Leonard, who withdrew to focus on training for the regular season. As a result, 25 percent of arguably the most talented roster that Team USA's men's basketball program has assembled play for the reigning NBA champions.
In a conversation with NBC Sports Boston's Chris Forsberg, White expressed the following about quickly coming to terms on an extension with the Celtics.
"I said the whole time that I loved it in Boston," said White, the new star of Sam Adams commercials and one of the city's most beloved citizens. "I was hopeful. And I'm pretty thankful it all happened pretty quickly. (The extension) was pretty easy — I just wanted to be there, and they wanted me here."
The seventh-year guard also discussed how thrilled he is that the franchise is committed to keeping as much of their title-winning team intact as possible. Thirteen of the 15 players on standard contracts with the Celtics last season, plus both individuals on two-way deals, JD Davison and Drew Peterson, are returning in pursuit of Banner 19.
"Everybody knows just how much we got along and enjoy playing with each other," said White. "Everybody's bought in. Everybody's excited to continue doing special things here in Boston."
