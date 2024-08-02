Inside The Celtics

Did Jaylen Brown Tease Signature Sneakers?

Bobby Krivitsky

Jun 21, 2024; Boston, MA, USA; Boston Celtics guard Jaylen Brown (7) reacts during the 2024 NBA Championship parade in Boston. Mandatory Credit: Brian Fluharty-USA TODAY Sports
Jaylen Brown made monumental news on Thursday with the launch of Boston XChange, a significant step toward bringing Black Wall Street to Boston.

BXC is a non-profit initiative to generate $5 billion in generational wealth in communities of color. Applications are being accepted now for Boston XChange's first program, the Boston Creator Incubator + Accelerator.

Brown is partnering with teammate Jrue Holiday and his wife, two-time Olympic gold medalist Lauren Holiday's JLH Social Impact Fund, on this initiative. It will sponsor ten entrepreneurs in the Greater Boston Area in design, arts, media, entertainment, fashion, and culinary arts.

Applications are due by Aug. 15. One can apply by going to www.bxchange.org.

Brown, a coveted sneaker free agent who earned Eastern Conference and NBA Finals MVP honors as he helped lead the Celtics to Banner 18, also made headlines on Thursday with a pair of posts to his Instagram stories appearing to tease his independent signature sneakers.

On his Instagram stories, Jaylen Brown shared a post from B/R Kicks wondering if he was working out in his signature sneakers
Via @fchwpo on Instagram
Jaylen Brown posts a picture of what could potentially be his independent signature sneaker on his Instagram stories.
Via @fchwpo on Instagram

The 2022-23 All-NBA Second Team selection sported these while working out this summer at the National Basketball Players Association's Sanctuary in Andalucia, Spain.

As B/R Kicks pointed out, these resemble what Brown wore at this year's All-Star Game and are potentially the first version of his independent signature sneakers.

Jaylen Brown of the Boston Celtics shoots the ball over Los Angeles Lakers forward Anthony Davis at the NBA All-Star Game.
Trevor Ruszkowski-USA TODAY Sports

The new model offers a futuristic design with a black upper and metallic hits.

While there's nothing official to report yet, the stylistic nature of this sneaker, coupled with Brown's popularity and what these could look like in a myriad of colorways, signals they could fly off the shelves quickly.

