Did Jaylen Brown Tease Signature Sneakers?
Jaylen Brown made monumental news on Thursday with the launch of Boston XChange, a significant step toward bringing Black Wall Street to Boston.
BXC is a non-profit initiative to generate $5 billion in generational wealth in communities of color. Applications are being accepted now for Boston XChange's first program, the Boston Creator Incubator + Accelerator.
Brown is partnering with teammate Jrue Holiday and his wife, two-time Olympic gold medalist Lauren Holiday's JLH Social Impact Fund, on this initiative. It will sponsor ten entrepreneurs in the Greater Boston Area in design, arts, media, entertainment, fashion, and culinary arts.
Applications are due by Aug. 15. One can apply by going to www.bxchange.org.
Brown, a coveted sneaker free agent who earned Eastern Conference and NBA Finals MVP honors as he helped lead the Celtics to Banner 18, also made headlines on Thursday with a pair of posts to his Instagram stories appearing to tease his independent signature sneakers.
The 2022-23 All-NBA Second Team selection sported these while working out this summer at the National Basketball Players Association's Sanctuary in Andalucia, Spain.
As B/R Kicks pointed out, these resemble what Brown wore at this year's All-Star Game and are potentially the first version of his independent signature sneakers.
The new model offers a futuristic design with a black upper and metallic hits.
While there's nothing official to report yet, the stylistic nature of this sneaker, coupled with Brown's popularity and what these could look like in a myriad of colorways, signals they could fly off the shelves quickly.
