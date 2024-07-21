Former Celtic Signs Two-Way Deal with Hometown Bulls
Last season, DJ Steward helped the Maine Celtics reach the G League Finals. That includes registering a game-high 27 points, generating 19 in the final frame of their victory in the Eastern Conference Finals, propelling them to the championship round for the first time in club history.
That's after averaging 19.4 points, 4.8 rebounds, 4.0 assists, and close to a steal per game in the regular season. The former Duke Blue Devil also drilled nearly 36 percent of the 7.1 threes he hoisted.
The Chicago native is suiting up for his hometown team at NBA Summer League, where the 22-year-old guard is producing 17.4 points, 6.4 assists, and 1.4 steals. He's also launching six threes per contest and converting them at a 40 percent clip.
Steward's performance in Las Vegas has earned him a two-way deal with the Bulls, per ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski.
Further Reading
Celtics Extend Sharpshooting Forward
Summer League Struggles Offer Valuable Lessons to Jordan Walsh
D.J. MacLeay Shares How Baylor Scheierman Impressed Him in Celtics Win vs. Lakers
Jaylen Brown 'Wasn't Surprised' by Olympic Snub: 'All the Motivation in the World'
Celtics Rookie Anton Watson Shares Brad Stevens' Message to Him
Celtics' Coaching Staff Changes Match Theme of Boston's Offseason
Celtics Roster, Salary Cap Breakdown After Whirlwind Start to Free Agency
New Details about Plan to Sell Majority Stake in Celtics Revealed
Brad Stevens Shares His Outlook on Celtics' Draft Picks
Al Horford, Raising Cane's, and a Region that Loves Him
On Derrick White and the Fuel for Unprecedented Journey to NBA's Best Role Player