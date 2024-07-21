Inside The Celtics

Former Celtic Signs Two-Way Deal with Hometown Bulls

Bobby Krivitsky

Jul 14, 2024; Las Vegas, NV, USA; Chicago Bulls guard DJ Steward (00) dribbles against the Golden State Warriors during the second quarter at Thomas & Mack Center. Mandatory Credit: Stephen R. Sylvanie-USA TODAY Sports
Last season, DJ Steward helped the Maine Celtics reach the G League Finals. That includes registering a game-high 27 points, generating 19 in the final frame of their victory in the Eastern Conference Finals, propelling them to the championship round for the first time in club history.

That's after averaging 19.4 points, 4.8 rebounds, 4.0 assists, and close to a steal per game in the regular season. The former Duke Blue Devil also drilled nearly 36 percent of the 7.1 threes he hoisted.

The Chicago native is suiting up for his hometown team at NBA Summer League, where the 22-year-old guard is producing 17.4 points, 6.4 assists, and 1.4 steals. He's also launching six threes per contest and converting them at a 40 percent clip.

Steward's performance in Las Vegas has earned him a two-way deal with the Bulls, per ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski.

Published
Bobby Krivitsky

BOBBY KRIVITSKY

Bobby Krivitsky's experiences include covering the NBA as a credentialed reporter for Basketball Insiders. He's also a national sports talk host for SportsMap Radio, a network airing on 96 radio stations throughout the country. Additionally, he was a major-market host, update anchor, and producer for IMG Audio, and he worked for Bleacher Report as an NFL and NBA columnist.

