Celtics Extend Sharpshooting Forward
The theme of the Celtics' offseason is continuity. In a credit to ownership's commitment to keeping intact as much of its title team as possible, 13 of the 15 players with Boston on standard contracts last season are returning in the quest for Banner 19. The same goes for JD Davison and Drew Peterson, who finished the 2023-24 campaign on two-way deals.
But even as the franchise prepares for a transition in ownership, the organization is spending to keep this roster together for the long term.
Their latest move is signing Sam Hauser to a four-year, $45 million contract, per ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski.
The six-foot-eight sharpshooter converted on 42.4 percent of the threes he hoisted last season, which ranks fourth among players with at least 400 attempts, per NBA.com.
The 26-year-old forward, now under contract through the 2028-29 campaign, has improved each season of his career, evolving into a two-way player who makes an impact with more than his best on-court attribute.
Boston now has eight rotation players from its championship team signed beyond the upcoming season. The lone exception from its top six, which remains the most talented in the NBA, is Al Horford, who's on a year-to-year basis. However, to assume the 2024-25 campaign will be his last is a mistake.
The 38-year-old has described his workout regimen as a lifestyle; he shouldered a heavier burden without issue after Kristaps Porzingis suffered multiple injuries in the playoffs, and he may very well play into his 40s.
While these are individuals and a team worth investing in, the cost the Celtics are commendably spending in the name of continuity, team chemistry, and the hope of repeatedly returning to the NBA summit is exorbitant.
In the last year, they've committed over $960 million in extensions with Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown, the two-highest-paid players in league history -- granted, that's a title that quickly changes hands -- Jrue Holiday, Derrick White, Kristaps Porzingis, and Hauser.
That's not even accounting for Payton Pritchard's four-year, $30 million deal that he inked before the start of last season, which moves the total cost closer to a $1 billion spending spree.
Hauser's extension raises the reigning NBA champions' projected payroll for the 2025-2026 campaign to $225 million, plus an additional $210 million luxury tax penalty.
They're on pace to field the most expensive roster in league history that year. Boston is on track to go over the second apron for a second straight season. Due to more severe repeater tax penalties, in 2025-26, it could approach $450 million in payroll and tax payments.
However, their approach makes the restrictive nature of trying to build a roster under these conditions less consequential. The Celtics already have a championship-caliber team led by two stars in their primes. They have quality depth, outstanding chemistry, and a group willing to sacrifice.
Showing players up and down the roster that they will reward them for having a positive impact on the court and for contributing to the work environment Boston's cultivated also instills further buy-in and eliminates a potentially significant obstacle as the Celtics try to parlay continuity and continuing to prioritize what's best for the collective into future championships.
Further Reading
Summer League Struggles Offer Valuable Lessons to Jordan Walsh
D.J. MacLeay Shares How Baylor Scheierman Impressed Him in Celtics Win vs. Lakers
Jaylen Brown 'Wasn't Surprised' by Olympic Snub: 'All the Motivation in the World'
Celtics Rookie Anton Watson Shares Brad Stevens' Message to Him
Celtics' Coaching Staff Changes Match Theme of Boston's Offseason
Celtics Roster, Salary Cap Breakdown After Whirlwind Start to Free Agency
New Details about Plan to Sell Majority Stake in Celtics Revealed
Brad Stevens Shares His Outlook on Celtics' Draft Picks
Al Horford, Raising Cane's, and a Region that Loves Him
On Derrick White and the Fuel for Unprecedented Journey to NBA's Best Role Player