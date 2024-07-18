Former Boston Celtics Star Works Out for Milwaukee Bucks
On Wednesday in Las Vegas, where a significant percentage of the NBA universe is while Summer League takes place, the Milwaukee Bucks worked out five players vying for their next opportunity in the league, per Shams Charania of Stadium.
Among them was Isaiah Thomas, a two-time All-Star and MVP candidate during his time in Boston. The 35-year-old guard finished last season with the Phoenix Suns, taking his talents to the desert on a 10-day contract.
In a testament to his value on and off the court, despite only playing in six games and averaging 3.2 minutes of floor time -- never committing a turnover and knocking down 50 percent of his 0.7 three-point attempts -- Thomas earned a second 10-day deal before signing for the rest of the 2023-24 campaign.
Along with the former Celtics star, the Bucks worked out Justise Winslow, Will Barton, Hamidou Diallo, and Jaylen Nowell.
Further Reading
D.J. MacLeay Shares How Baylor Scheierman Impressed Him in Celtics Win vs. Lakers
After Saturday's Struggles, Jordan Walsh Returning to What Works Best
Here's What Stood Out in Celtics' Summer League Opener vs. Heat
Jayson Tatum Cried Upon Learning He's NBA2K25 Cover Athlete
Celtics Rookie Anton Watson Shares Brad Stevens' Message to Him
Celtics' Coaching Staff Changes Match Theme of Boston's Offseason
Celtics Roster, Salary Cap Breakdown After Whirlwind Start to Free Agency
New Details about Plan to Sell Majority Stake in Celtics Revealed
Brad Stevens Shares His Outlook on Celtics' Draft Picks
Al Horford, Raising Cane's, and a Region that Loves Him
On Derrick White and the Fuel for Unprecedented Journey to NBA's Best Role Player