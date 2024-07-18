Inside The Celtics

Former Boston Celtics Star Works Out for Milwaukee Bucks

Bobby Krivitsky

May 7, 2017; Washington, DC, USA; Boston Celtics guard Isaiah Thomas (4) shoots a layup as Washington Wizards guard John Wall (2) defends during the second quarter in game four of the second round of the 2017 NBA Playoffs at Verizon Center. Mandatory Credit: Brad Mills-USA TODAY Sports / Brad Mills-USA TODAY Sports
On Wednesday in Las Vegas, where a significant percentage of the NBA universe is while Summer League takes place, the Milwaukee Bucks worked out five players vying for their next opportunity in the league, per Shams Charania of Stadium.

Among them was Isaiah Thomas, a two-time All-Star and MVP candidate during his time in Boston. The 35-year-old guard finished last season with the Phoenix Suns, taking his talents to the desert on a 10-day contract.

In a testament to his value on and off the court, despite only playing in six games and averaging 3.2 minutes of floor time -- never committing a turnover and knocking down 50 percent of his 0.7 three-point attempts -- Thomas earned a second 10-day deal before signing for the rest of the 2023-24 campaign.

Along with the former Celtics star, the Bucks worked out Justise Winslow, Will Barton, Hamidou Diallo, and Jaylen Nowell.

Bobby Krivitsky

BOBBY KRIVITSKY

Bobby Krivitsky's experiences include covering the NBA as a credentialed reporter for Basketball Insiders. He's also a national sports talk host for SportsMap Radio, a network airing on 96 radio stations throughout the country. Additionally, he was a major-market host, update anchor, and producer for IMG Audio, and he worked for Bleacher Report as an NFL and NBA columnist.

