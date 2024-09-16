Former Celtics Forward Signs with Conference Rival
The Knicks represent as much of an external threat to the Celtics as any team in the Eastern Conference.
New York parted with five unprotected first-round picks, plus a top-four protected 2025 first-round selection via the Bucks, to acquire Mikal Bridges.
The former All-Defensive First Team member pairs with OG Anunoby and Josh Hart to give the Knicks an elite defensive trio. Bridges also should benefit from his time as the top-scoring option on the Nets. He and Jalen Brunson will make life easier for each other at that end of the floor.
As New York works to fortify its second unit, the organization announced that it signed Marcus Morris Sr. to an Exhibit 9 deal.
The 13-year veteran spent the 2017-18 and 2018-19 campaigns with the Celtics, making 74 starts and averaging 13.8 points and 5.8 rebounds across his two seasons in Boston.
He then joined the Knicks but got rerouted to the Clippers after 43 appearances in the "Big Apple." The Philadelphia native split last year between the 76ers and Cavaliers.
During Cleveland's playoff run, which ended with a second-round loss to the Celtics, Morris produced 6.2 points and 2.8 rebounds, and he converted on 39.1 percent of the 2.6 threes he hoisted in 15.3 minutes across nine games, including one start.
Further Reading
Jayson Tatum Discusses Balancing MVP and Title Chase and His Excitement to Start Over
Jayson Tatum Discusses Becoming an Author, Tatum 3s, 2K Cover, and More
Byproduct of New CBA Threatens Jordan Walsh's Roster Spot with Celtics
Lonnie Walker IV Delivers Motivated Message about Joining Celtics
Evaluating Oshae Brissett's Best Options in Free Agency
Top 5 Games on Celtics' 2024-25 Schedule
Jayson Tatum Opens Up About 'Challenging and Humbling' Olympic Experience
Here's What to Know about Jaylen Brown's Boston XChange
Jayson Tatum Gets Candid about Relationship with Jaylen Brown
Al Horford, Raising Cane's, and a Region that Loves Him
On Derrick White and the Fuel for Unprecedented Journey to NBA's Best Role Player