Former Celtics Forward's Free Agency Takes a Wild Turn
While the trade is yet to get finalized, Friday night, the Knicks pulled off a blockbuster deal to acquire Karl-Anthony Towns.
According to Shams Charania of The Athletic, it's a move New York was "quietly working on for months."
The Celtics' division rival waived Marcus Morris Sr. and Chuma Okeke in a corresponding move, per Michael Scotto of HoopsHype.
Now James Edwards III of The Athletic reports that New York made a contract offer to Morris after waiving him. However, he declined that proposal and will now look to continue his career elsewhere.
The 13-year veteran spent the 2017-18 and 2018-19 seasons in Boston, making 74 starts and averaging 13.8 points and 5.8 rebounds across those two campaigns.
Morris split last year between the 76ers and Cavaliers. During Cleveland's playoff run, which ended with a second-round loss to the Celtics, Morris generated 6.2 points and 2.8 rebounds per contest, and he knocked down 39.1 percent of the 2.6 threes he hoisted in 15.3 minutes across nine games, including one start.
