Knicks Waive Former Celtics Forward
Friday night, the Knicks pulled off a blockbuster trade for Karl-Anthony Towns. Acquiring the two-time All-NBA selection has them near the second apron.
New York had to find a third team, the Hornets, to complete their deal with the Timberwolves, sending Julius Randle, Donte DiVincenzo, and a first-round pick via the Pistons to Minnesota.
In a corresponding move, the Celtics' division rival is waiving Marcus Morris Sr. and Chuma Okeke, per Michael Scotto of HoopsHype.
According to salary cap analyst Yossi Gozlan, if the Knicks now complete their trade for Towns by signing and trading DaQuan Jeffries, Charlie Brown Jr., and Duane Washington Jr. to Charlotte in a package that will include draft compensation, New York will be at the offseason max of having 21 players on its roster.
Regarding Morris, the 13-year veteran spent the 2017-18 and 2018-19 seasons in Boston, making 74 starts and averaging 13.8 points and 5.8 rebounds across those two campaigns.
The Philadelphia native split last year between the 76ers and Cavaliers.
During Cleveland's playoff run, which ended with a second-round loss to the Celtics, Morris produced 6.2 points and 2.8 rebounds per contest, and he knocked down 39.1 percent of the 2.6 threes he hoisted in 15.3 minutes across nine games, including one start.
