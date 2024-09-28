Inside The Celtics

Knicks Waive Former Celtics Forward

Bobby Krivitsky

May 15, 2024; Boston, Massachusetts, USA; Cleveland Cavaliers forward Marcus Morris Sr. (24) shoots against Boston Celtics guard Derrick White (9) in the second quarter during game five of the second round for the 2024 NBA playoffs at TD Garden. Mandatory Credit: David Butler II-Imagn Images
May 15, 2024; Boston, Massachusetts, USA; Cleveland Cavaliers forward Marcus Morris Sr. (24) shoots against Boston Celtics guard Derrick White (9) in the second quarter during game five of the second round for the 2024 NBA playoffs at TD Garden. Mandatory Credit: David Butler II-Imagn Images / David Butler II-Imagn Images
In this story:

Friday night, the Knicks pulled off a blockbuster trade for Karl-Anthony Towns. Acquiring the two-time All-NBA selection has them near the second apron.

New York had to find a third team, the Hornets, to complete their deal with the Timberwolves, sending Julius Randle, Donte DiVincenzo, and a first-round pick via the Pistons to Minnesota.

In a corresponding move, the Celtics' division rival is waiving Marcus Morris Sr. and Chuma Okeke, per Michael Scotto of HoopsHype.

According to salary cap analyst Yossi Gozlan, if the Knicks now complete their trade for Towns by signing and trading DaQuan Jeffries, Charlie Brown Jr., and Duane Washington Jr. to Charlotte in a package that will include draft compensation, New York will be at the offseason max of having 21 players on its roster.

Cleveland Cavaliers forward Marcus Morris Sr. (24) shoots against Boston Celtics guard Jrue Holiday (4).
David Butler II-Imagn Images

Regarding Morris, the 13-year veteran spent the 2017-18 and 2018-19 seasons in Boston, making 74 starts and averaging 13.8 points and 5.8 rebounds across those two campaigns.

The Philadelphia native split last year between the 76ers and Cavaliers.

During Cleveland's playoff run, which ended with a second-round loss to the Celtics, Morris produced 6.2 points and 2.8 rebounds per contest, and he knocked down 39.1 percent of the 2.6 threes he hoisted in 15.3 minutes across nine games, including one start.

Further Reading

Celtics' Rival Pulls Off Blockbuster Trade as Season Nears

Jaylen Brown Hopes Launching 741 Inspires Athletes & Creators: 'Dedicated to That'

Jrue Holiday Sends Powerful Message as Lonnie Walker Fights for Roster Spot

Bulked Up Baylor Scheierman Learning from Celtics' Sharpshooter & Impressing Mazzulla

Jayson Tatum Shares a Part of Legacy He's Trying to Leave Behind

Lonnie Walker IV Shares Brad Stevens' Message & Outlook on Exhibit 10 Deal

Derrick White Voices His Loyalty to Boston After Signing Extension

Brad Stevens Gives Honest Thoughts on Celtics’ Sale & Luxury Tax Penalties

Jayson Tatum Discusses Balancing MVP and Title Chase and His Excitement to Start Over

Jayson Tatum Discusses Becoming an Author, Tatum 3s, 2K Cover, and More

Byproduct of New CBA Threatens Jordan Walsh's Roster Spot with Celtics

Published |Modified
Bobby Krivitsky
BOBBY KRIVITSKY

Bobby Krivitsky's experiences include covering the NBA as a credentialed reporter for Basketball Insiders. He's also a national sports talk host for SportsMap Radio, a network airing on 96 radio stations throughout the country. Additionally, he was a major-market host, update anchor, and producer for IMG Audio, and he worked for Bleacher Report as an NFL and NBA columnist.

Home/Top Stories