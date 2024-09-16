Former Celtics Starter Working Out for Kings This Week
As teams apply the final touches to their roster before training camp starts and perform their due diligence, gaining increased familiarity with some of the league's remaining free agents, the Celtics recently worked out Nassir Little, per Keith Smith of Spotrac.
The former first-round pick will also workout for the Kings this week, according to Sacramento Kings radio reporter Sean Cunningham, who also notes the franchise will have Jae Crowder in.
The 34-year-old, 12-year veteran spent last season with the Bucks. He averaged 6.2 points, 3.2 rebounds, and 0.8 rebounds in 23.1 minutes across 50 games, including 25 starts.
Cunningham adds that, like when the Kings worked out Crowder's former Celtics teammate Isaiah Thomas this summer, members of Sacramento's roster will participate.
Those two helped Boston reach the Eastern Conference Finals in 2016-17. Crowder, who spent nearly three full seasons with the Celtics after they acquired him in the deal sending Rajon Rondo to the Mavericks, produced 12.8 points, 5.2 rebounds, and 1.3 steals per contest while donning Kelly green. That includes his two highest-scoring years in the Association, generating 14.2 points per game in 2015-16 and 13.9 the following campaign.
Crowder's averaging 9.3 points, 4.2 rebounds, and 1.0 steals for his career.
