Celtics Workout Former First-Round Pick
When the Celtics signed Jordan Schakel, a sharpshooter from their G League affiliate to an Exhibit 10 deal last week, they filled the offseason max of 21 roster spots.
Boston has 14 players on standard contracts, meaning it still has an opening to add one more player on that type of arrangement. The reigning NBA champions also have addressed their three two-way roster spots and signed four players to Exhibit 10 deals.
The latter group consists of Schakel, Lonnie Walker IV, Ron Harper Jr., and Tristan Enaruna.
Bobby Manning of CLNS Media previously reported that the Celtics plan on signing former two-way member Jay Scrubb to an Exhibit 10 deal when he's fully recovered from the right ACL tear that forced him to miss the 2023-24 campaign.
Scrubb told Manning in early August that he's 80 percent back physically. Boston must waive another player on an Exhibit 10 contract to make room for him.
A lack of openings, which can quickly change, won't stop the C's from gaining more familiarity with players who could one day join the organization.
As they continue performing their due diligence, Keith Smith of Spotrac reports they recently worked out Nassir Little.
The Trail Blazers made the former North Carolina Tar Heel the 25th overall selection in the 2019 NBA Draft. After four years in Portland, the six-foot-five forward spent last season with the Suns.
Little averaged 3.4 points and 1.7 rebounds in 10.2 minutes across 45 games for Phoenix. For his career, he's producing 5.5 points and 2.9 rebounds in 15.8 minutes of floor time per contest.
Along with the Celtics, Little, who doesn't turn 25 until February, will or already has recently worked out for the Warriors, Heat, and Kings, per Smith.
