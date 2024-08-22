Former Celtics MVP Candidate Works Out for the Kings
At Summer League in Las Vegas, the Milwaukee Bucks worked out five players vying for their next opportunity in the Association.
The group consisted of Justise Winslow, Will Barton, Hamidou Diallo, Jaylen Nowell, and former Boston Celtics star Isaiah Thomas.
The latter, who was a two-time All-Star and MVP candidate in Boston, finished last season with the Phoenix Suns.
In a testament to his value on and off the court, despite only playing in six games and averaging 3.2 minutes of floor time -- never committing a turnover and knocking down 50 percent of his 0.7 three-point attempts -- Thomas, who arrived in Phoenix on a 10-day deal, earned multiple contracts to extend his stay in the desert, including signing for the rest of the 2023-24 campaign.
Another franchise familiar to Thomas is now bringing him in for a workout, according to Sean Cunningham of Fox 40 Sacramento.
The 35-year-old guard will work out for the Kings this week, along with free agents Tony Bradley, Juan Toscano-Anderson & Lonnie Walker. Per Cunningham, Players already on the roster who are in town will also participate.
Sacramento drafted Thomas with the last pick in the 2011 NBA Draft. In three seasons with the Kings, he produced 15.3 points, 4.8 assists, and 1.0 steals per game, playing his way up from fighting for a roster spot into the player that eventually became known as "The King of the Fourth" while leading the Celtics to the Eastern Conference Finals.
