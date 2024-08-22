Inside The Celtics

Former Celtics MVP Candidate Works Out for the Kings

Bobby Krivitsky

May 12, 2017; Washington, DC, USA; Boston Celtics guard Isaiah Thomas (4) dribbles the ball as Washington Wizards forward Kelly Oubre Jr. (12) defends in the first quarter in game six of the second round of the 2017 NBA Playoffs at Verizon Center. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports
May 12, 2017; Washington, DC, USA; Boston Celtics guard Isaiah Thomas (4) dribbles the ball as Washington Wizards forward Kelly Oubre Jr. (12) defends in the first quarter in game six of the second round of the 2017 NBA Playoffs at Verizon Center. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports / Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports
In this story:

At Summer League in Las Vegas, the Milwaukee Bucks worked out five players vying for their next opportunity in the Association.

The group consisted of Justise Winslow, Will Barton, Hamidou Diallo, Jaylen Nowell, and former Boston Celtics star Isaiah Thomas.

The latter, who was a two-time All-Star and MVP candidate in Boston, finished last season with the Phoenix Suns.

Phoenix Suns guard Isaiah Thomas (4) gestures from the bench in the fourth quarter against the Denver Nuggets.
Isaiah J. Downing-USA TODAY Sports

In a testament to his value on and off the court, despite only playing in six games and averaging 3.2 minutes of floor time -- never committing a turnover and knocking down 50 percent of his 0.7 three-point attempts -- Thomas, who arrived in Phoenix on a 10-day deal, earned multiple contracts to extend his stay in the desert, including signing for the rest of the 2023-24 campaign.

Another franchise familiar to Thomas is now bringing him in for a workout, according to Sean Cunningham of Fox 40 Sacramento.

The 35-year-old guard will work out for the Kings this week, along with free agents Tony Bradley, Juan Toscano-Anderson & Lonnie Walker. Per Cunningham, Players already on the roster who are in town will also participate.

Sacramento drafted Thomas with the last pick in the 2011 NBA Draft. In three seasons with the Kings, he produced 15.3 points, 4.8 assists, and 1.0 steals per game, playing his way up from fighting for a roster spot into the player that eventually became known as "The King of the Fourth" while leading the Celtics to the Eastern Conference Finals.

Further Reading

Latest Report Pours Cold Water on Idea of Jeff Bezos Buying Celtics

Jaylen Brown, Jason Kidd Discuss Bringing The XChange to Oakland

Top 5 Games on Celtics' 2024-25 Schedule

Sam Hauser Grateful for Extension with Team That Gave Him His First Chance

Brad Stevens Shares Encouraging Rehab Update on Kristaps Porzingis

Jayson Tatum Opens Up About 'Challenging and Humbling' Olympic Experience

Jrue Holiday Makes History in Team USA's Gold Medal Win

Fenway Sports Group Considering Buying the Celtics

Here's What to Know about Jaylen Brown's Boston XChange

Jayson Tatum Gets Candid about Relationship with Jaylen Brown

Celtics Rookie Anton Watson Shares Brad Stevens' Message to Him

Celtics' Coaching Staff Changes Match Theme of Boston's Offseason

Al Horford, Raising Cane's, and a Region that Loves Him

On Derrick White and the Fuel for Unprecedented Journey to NBA's Best Role Player

Published |Modified
Bobby Krivitsky

BOBBY KRIVITSKY

Bobby Krivitsky's experiences include covering the NBA as a credentialed reporter for Basketball Insiders. He's also a national sports talk host for SportsMap Radio, a network airing on 96 radio stations throughout the country. Additionally, he was a major-market host, update anchor, and producer for IMG Audio, and he worked for Bleacher Report as an NFL and NBA columnist.

Home/Top Stories