Here's When Former Celtics Stalwarts Return to TD Garden
On Thursday, the NBA released the complete schedule for each team across the Association. From rivalry clashes to potential NBA Finals previews and when Steve Kerr and Stephen Curry come to TD Garden, here's a look at the top five games on the Celtics calendar.
The upcoming NBA season tips off in Boston on Oct. 22 when the defending champions receive their rings, raise Banner 18 to the rafters, and then play host to the New York Knicks.
The 2024-25 campaign could also mark the first time that several of the Celtics' former stalwarts, including multiple members of the roster core that helped lead them to the 2022 NBA Finals, take part in a game at TD Garden as a member of the visiting team for the first time in their career.
Most notably, on the heels of a matchup against Giannis Antetokounmpo and the Milwaukee Bucks on Dec. 6, Boston caps one of its 13 back-to-backs by hosting the Memphis Grizzlies the next night. Injuries deprived Marcus Smart of the chance to face his former team in either matchup vs. the Celtics last season.
So, his second visit to TD Garden may see him suit up in a visiting uniform for the first time after receiving a hero's welcome while in street clothes in his previous trip, where he shared with Boston Celtics on SI how the city that he spent nearly the first decade of his career in shaped him and his message to C's fans.
Robert Williams and the Trail Blazers come to town on Mar. 5. A season-ending knee injury prevented the Time Lord from participating in either game vs. the Celtics in the 2023-24 campaign.
Grant Williams faced his former team twice last season but both tilts took place away from TD Garden. One came while he was with the Mavericks before seeing the C's again after joining the Hornets at the trade deadline.
The next opportunity for Williams to don a different uniform than the home team's while playing at TD Garden is in a two-game mini-series in Boston to end the regular season. The first matchup is on Apr. 11 and the second is on Apr. 13.
Further Reading
Top 5 Games on Celtics' 2024-25 Schedule
Sam Hauser Grateful for Extension with Team That Gave Him His First Chance
Xavier Tillman Sr. Shares Celtics Star's Message Before NBA Finals Game 3
Brad Stevens Shares Encouraging Rehab Update on Kristaps Porzingis
Jayson Tatum Opens Up About 'Challenging and Humbling' Olympic Experience
Jrue Holiday Makes History in Team USA's Gold Medal Win
Fenway Sports Group Considering Buying the Celtics
Here's What to Know about Jaylen Brown's Boston XChange
Jayson Tatum Gets Candid about Relationship with Jaylen Brown
Celtics Rookie Anton Watson Shares Brad Stevens' Message to Him
Celtics' Coaching Staff Changes Match Theme of Boston's Offseason
Al Horford, Raising Cane's, and a Region that Loves Him
On Derrick White and the Fuel for Unprecedented Journey to NBA's Best Role Player