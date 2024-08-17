Former Celtics' Bench Boss Favorite for Coach of the Year
Yes, Joe Mazzulla has spent his first two years as an NBA head coach at the helm of a title contender that boasts the most talented top eight in the league.
However, he's also helped maximize his roster, schematically and in terms of mindset, quickly rising through the ranks to become one of the top bench bosses in the Association.
Mazzulla finished fourth for Coach of the Year last season. The award went to Mark Daigneault of the Oklahoma City Thunder. While that honor's likely headed the Johnston, Rhode Island native's way in the future, oddsmakers are skeptical about it happening for the 2024-25 campaign.
FanDuel Sportsbook gives Mazzulla the eighth-best odds to win Coach of the Year this season, listing him at +1600. Candidates 4-8 are in a tight bunch. Nick Nurse of the 76ers is fourth at +1000. Daigneault is behind him at +1200. Chris Finch of the Timberwolves is sixth at +1400. Jamahl Mosley of the Magic is listed seventh at +1500.
FanDuel Sportsbook deems former Celtics' bench boss Ime Udoka as the favorite for the award at +850.
Udoka's Rockets went 41-41, finishing 11th in the West last season, missing the play-in tournament by one spot. They utilized the third overall pick in this year's NBA Draft to add Reed Sheppard, a standout guard from Kentucky. They also traded for Steven Adams to bolster their depth at the center position behind top option Alperen Sengun.
