Jayson Tatum Addresses Jaylen Brown Getting Left Off Team USA
Boston Celtics teammates Jayson Tatum, Jrue Holiday, and Derrick White will be representing Team USA at the 2024 Paris Olympic Games. Celtics forward Jaylen Brown, this year’s Eastern Conference and NBA Finals MVP, was snubbed from Team USA’s roster.
On Wednesday afternoon, Brown cryptically posted three monocle-clad emojis on his X account. The suggestive message came shortly after Team USA decided that White would be filling the team’s final roster spot.
As captured by NBC Sports Boston, Tatum has not spoken to Brown since Team USA’s decision. When asked if it will be hard playing without Brown, Tatum stated “I mean, there’s so many guys that could, you know, take that last spot or whatever. So, yeah, it is.”
Tatum and Brown have been teammates since 2017. Both players were pivotal to the Celtics’ successful campaign for the 2024 NBA championship.
Further Reading
Jayson Tatum Cried Upon Learning He's NBA2K25 Cover Athlete
Baylor Scheierman Surprised He Fell to Pick 30, Excited to Join Celtics
Jayson Tatum Wants to be in Boston His Entire Career
Celtics Rookie Anton Watson Shares Brad Stevens' Message to Him
Celtics' Coaching Staff Changes Match Theme of Boston's Offseason
Celtics Roster, Salary Cap Breakdown After Whirlwind Start to Free Agency
New Details about Plan to Sell Majority Stake in Celtics Revealed
Brad Stevens Shares His Outlook on Celtics' Draft Picks
Al Horford, Raising Cane's, and a Region that Loves Him
On Derrick White and the Fuel for Unprecedented Journey to NBA's Best Role Player