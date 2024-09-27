Lonnie Walker IV Eager to Showcase Less Heralded Aspects of His Game
Lonnie Walker IV has been honest about his contract status amongst the excitement of what he could bring to the Celtics. With the former first-round pick being on an Exhibit 10 deal, he's fighting to earn a standard contract and procure Boston’s 15th roster spot.
"I've got to earn it," said Walker. "Being on an E10, it's not guaranteed. I'm not coming here with the mindset that 'Ok, I'm on an E10, and afterwards I'm gonna get gifted a guaranteed contract.' I really have to -- each and every day, put it all out on the court. (Be the) first one in the gym, hopefully, the last one out. Come back later on (and) shoot, and mentally be prepared for the outcome.”
Brad Stevens has stated how the guard was excited to join the team, given his close relationship with another former Spur, Derrick White, and his familiarity with Jrue Holiday, with the two having worked out together in summer's past.
"He's very excited to be here," stated the Celtics' president of basketball operations. "His relationship with Derrick (White), he's worked out with Jrue (Holiday) in previous summers, and I think there was an eagerness to be around those guys and try a new situation. We'll see how he fits, and it plays itself out like it does with the 21 other players on the roster."
Walker has been vocal about putting in non-stop work the last month. If he makes the team, it's easy to envision the microwave, second-unit scorer providing Boston with more depth and offensive firepower.
As someone who shot 44.4 percent from the corners and 39.6 percent on catch-and-shoot threes in the 2023-24 campaign, per NBA.com, Walker's long-range proficiency fits nicely into Joe Mazzulla’s scheme.
However, it's the impact he can make in other areas that the six-year veteran is most excited to showcase, especially what he can bring to the table defensively.
“I really want to lock in on the defensive side and show everyone that I can play defense if I can play my true position and go from there,” said Walker.
"We've got JB, you got JT, you got KP, you got a plethora of great offensive players, so how can you implement yourself as far as rebounding, defensive tenacity, being tenacious on the defensive side, so I'm really just trying my best to mimic how Jrue and Derrick play the game," he voiced after the team's first training camp practice.
While disappointed that he didn't land a guaranteed contract this offseason, Walker is embracing the opportunity in front of him. He's already labeled this "one of my favorite training camps I've been to. I’m really happy to be here.”
Given the Celtics' impressive track record with player development, this is an ideal ecosystem for him to ascend.
“I'm gonna work my tail off on the court every single day, consistently, and however the chips may fall, the chips fall.”
