Pistons Waive Former Celtics Forward
The Celtics wrapped up preseason play on Tuesday in Toronto. While they suffered a 119-118 loss to the Raptors that night, they went 4-1 in their exhibition contests.
Boston now turns its attention to preparing for an opening night rivalry clash against the Knicks on Oct. 22 at TD Garden. The team receiving their championship rings and raising Banner 18 to the rafters will be among the pregame festivities.
As the rest of the Association follows suit in gearing up for the 2024-25 campaign, the Pistons waived former Celtics forward Lamar Stevens, per Michael Scotto of HoopsHype.
The 27-year-old from Philadelphia split last season between Boston and Memphis, joining the Grizzlies in the trade deadline deal that sent Xavier Tillman Sr. to the Celtics.
Stevens averaged 2.8 points and 1.6 rebounds in 6.4 minutes across 19 games with Boston as a member of the team's "Stay Ready Group," aka its extended rotation.
The six-foot-six forward then took advantage of an increased role with Memphis, producing 11.5 points, 5.1 rebounds, and nearly a steal and block per contest in 23 minutes of floor time across 19 games.
For his career, the four-year veteran is averaging 5.6 points and 2.9 rebounds. He also brings tenacious defense, grit, and an infusion of energy that adds to the value he can provide.
Meanwhile, the team he suited up for two stops ago made multiple moves on Wednesday.
The Celtics waived Dmytro Skapintsev, a 26-year-old center from Ukraine, who averaged 2.7 points, 1.0 rebounds, and 1.0 blocks per contest in 9.4 minutes while shooting 60 percent from the field in three preseason appearances with the reigning NBA champions.
Boston also signed local talent Hason Ward to an Exhibit 10 deal.
The St. Thomas, Barbados native starred at Springfield Central High School in Springfield, MA. He played collegiately at Virginia Commonwealth before transferring to Iowa State.
Ward produced 4.5 points, 3.1 rebounds, and nearly 1.0 steals and 1.0 blocks per game while shooting 64.2 percent from the field in his two years with the Cyclones.
This author's guess is that Skapintsev and Ward will join the Maine Celtics.